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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2026 14:10 Uhr
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Acadian Seaplants Ltd.: From Ocean to Animal Well-Being: Acadian Launches Tasco Optimized Feed Technology Designed to Boost Resilience and Productivity

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Animal Wellness today announced the global launch of Tasco optimized feed technology for use in animal feed products. Derived from Ascophyllum nodosum seaweed, Tasco is a premium marine bioactive technology with prebiotic, stress-mitigation and immune-support effects that help animals become more resilient and productive while supporting a better quality of life.

"Tasco Marine Bioactive Technology represents a new chapter for Acadian Animal Wellness at the intersection of ocean stewardship and rigorous science," says Enrico Boccaletti, Vice President, Global Portfolio and Strategic Partnerships, Acadian. "Backed by research across multiple animal species, Tasco improves resilience during critical periods while supporting consistent productivity and quality. It is a natural, research-backed technology also for challenging conditions such as heat, transport, competition and environmental extremes."

Research into Tasco's mode of action provides further evidence behind these performance benefits. Across multiple animal species, studies have demonstrated effects on gut microbial balance, fibre digestion and nutrient absorption, as well as antioxidant activity that helps reduce free radicals and oxidative stress. Together, these mechanisms help explain Tasco's ability to support animal resilience and performance during periods of environmental and production stress.

Tasco Feed Technology is available globally through Acadian Animal Wellness and its network of business partners for use in livestock and equine feed formulations, pet food, and aquaculture diets.

About Acadian Animal Wellness
Acadian Animal Wellness, a division of Acadian Seaplants Limited, is a global leader in marine bioactive technologies for animal health, resilience, and performance. Through science, sustainability, and standardized bioactive innovation, the company delivers natural solutions that help animals thrive in an increasingly challenging environment. To learn more, please visit www.acadianseaplants.com.



Media Contact: Shannon Wentz Global Director, Communications Acadian Seaplants T: (1) 403-973-2716 E: swentz@acadian.ca

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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