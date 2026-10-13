eGain Corporation: eGain Expands Industry Solutions So AI Agents Can Resolve More Customer Requests in Regulated Industries

New capabilities give AI agents the industry knowledge and system access to complete more work while staying compliant

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) today expanded its industry solutions for banking, healthcare, and insurance with new capabilities that enable AI agents to resolve more customer requests from start to finish, while complying with industry guidelines and rules. That means shorter waits for customers, less manual work for service teams, and lower compliance risk as more work shifts to AI. The eGain Trusted Knowledge Network grounds answers in over 100 regulatory and other recognized industry sources, while new best practice workflows and new easy-to-build connectors to any system enable AI agents to complete common industry tasks quickly and accurately.

What Regulated Industries Need From AI

In banking, insurance, and healthcare, a correct answer often depends on information that lives outside a company's own knowledge base, like federal and state regulations that change on their own schedule and industry guidance that is updated as standards and research change. Many customer requests also need more than an answer. Scheduling an appointment, checking eligibility, or assembling a prior authorization means looking things up in core systems and taking action, while following the steps the industry requires.

Industry Knowledge AI Agents Can Trust

The eGain Trusted Knowledge Network gives eGain customers prebuilt connections to over 100 national and regional regulators and other authoritative industry sources across financial services, insurance, and healthcare in North America and EMEA. When someone asks a question, an AI agent can draw on both the company's own knowledge and these external sources in a single answer, with a citation for anything that comes from outside. Knowledge teams can also check their content against those sources to see what needs updating when a regulation or guideline changes.

eGain's best practice workflow library continues to expand with multiple new workflows for complex tasks like financial assistance screening, eligibility checks, and patient identity verification. Each new agentic workflow is modeled on how experienced teams in that industry handle the task, so organizations can put AI agents to work on it quickly using a proven starting point. Workflows can draw on the Trusted Knowledge Network and use AI Knowledge Connectors to execute actions across multiple systems, so an AI agent can handle a request from start to finish. Teams can use a workflow as is or adjust it to their own policies by updating the steps on a visual canvas or use AI to simply describe what's needed in plain language.

eGain industry AI Knowledge Connectors now include new integrations to allow banks, insurers, and healthcare organizations to easily exchange governed knowledge between eGain and any system their teams use. As a member of the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network (FIN), eGain now integrates with Jack Henry core platforms for banks and credit unions, adding to its existing industry connectors, including Epic for healthcare. Teams can also quickly build new connections to other core and homegrown systems that are common in regulated industries.

"In a regulated industry, an AI agent has to get two things right every time, the rules that apply to each customer and the steps it takes in the systems that run the business," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "That's why we're building industry knowledge directly into eGain, including the regulations each institution answers to and connections to core systems like Jack Henry and Epic where the work gets done. Our customers can hand more of their customer work to AI agents and trust that every answer and action is grounded in knowledge they can stand behind."

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

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