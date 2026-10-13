NioCorp Developments Ltd.: NioCorp Places 100% of Its Planned Critical Minerals Production Under Commercial Sales Agreements

Under a New 15-Year Definitive Agreement, Traxys Agrees to Purchase 50% of NioCorp's Planned Ferroniobium Production on a Volumetric Take-or-Pay Basis, with the Remaining 50% Covered by an Existing Offtake Agreement with ThyssenKrupp

Traxys Will Have the Exclusive Right to Broker Sales to Industrial and/or Government Customers of NioCorp's Planned Scandium, Titanium and Rare Earth Products Over 15 Years

This Major Commercial Milestone is Expected to Support the Advancement of NioCorp's Proposed Debt Financing Package with the U.S. Export-Import Bank

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp," "our," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB), a leading U.S. developer of critical minerals, has reached a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Traxys North America LLC ("Traxys"), a leading global trader and merchant in the metals and natural resources sectors, resulting in 100% of the Company's planned production from its Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Elk Creek Project") now being supported by commercial agreements during the first 15 years of operations.

Under the binding Agreement, Traxys will purchase, on a take-or-pay basis, 50% of NioCorp's planned ferroniobium production from its Elk Creek Project over the first 15 years of production. The Agreement supersedes and replaces the prior ferroniobium and scandium offtake arrangements between NioCorp and Traxys. NioCorp's existing offtake agreement with ThyssenKrupp Metallurgical Products GmbH ("ThyssenKrupp") covering the other 50% of NioCorp's planned ferroniobium production from its Elk Creek Project over the first 10 years of production remains unchanged.

Traxys will also have the exclusive right, but not the obligation, to purchase all of NioCorp's planned products beyond ferroniobium, including scandium, titanium and rare earth products, and to serve as NioCorp's exclusive global marketing and sales partner, leveraging its established global customer network and the central role it now plays in the Trump Administration's Project Vault initiative, which is designed to facilitate sales of critical minerals to large manufacturers.

"We've always believed the right commercial partner is just as important as the products themselves," said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp. "Members of our management team have worked with the Traxys team for several decades, and they've built an outstanding reputation in these markets. They understand these products, they understand the customers, and we've developed a high level of confidence in their team over many years. Expanding that relationship was a logical next step for us."

"Together with our existing ferroniobium offtake agreement, every product we plan to produce at Elk Creek is now supported by long-term commercial agreements for 15 years of operations with highly reputable commercial partners," Mr. Smith said. "That puts us in an even stronger position as we advance our remaining financing efforts, including addressing one of the key due diligence items in EXIM's review of our proposed financing package. Just as importantly, it shows there are experienced market participants willing to commit to the products we expect to bring to market."

Mark Kristoff, CEO of Traxys, said: "If recent and ongoing geopolitical events have shown us anything, it's that manufacturers can no longer assume critical mineral supply will always be available when and where it's needed. Customers today are looking for reliable, long-term supply from trusted jurisdictions, and that trend is only accelerating. We've worked with Mark and his team for many years, and we believe the Elk Creek Project is exceptionally well positioned to help meet that demand."

Mr. Kristoff continued, "As a key participant in President Trump's Project Vault initiative, Traxys is focused on helping build stronger domestic critical mineral supply chains by connecting emerging producers with manufacturers seeking dependable long-term supply. That's exactly why we're expanding our relationship with NioCorp through this agreement, and we look forward to bringing Elk Creek's products to customers across North America and allied markets in the future."

The Agreement is binding on the parties. Deliveries under the Agreement remain subject to completion of project financing, construction of the Elk Creek Project, commencement of commercial production, and the finalization of customary ancillary commercial terms between the parties.

Separately from the Agreement, NioCorp and Traxys continue to discuss a potential strategic equity investment by Traxys of up to $30 million in NioCorp. Any such investment is not part of the Agreement and would remain subject to further negotiation, due diligence, and the execution of definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that an investment will be agreed to or completed.

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FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For NioCorp

Jim Sims, Chief Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (720) 334-7066, jim.sims@niocorp.com

Alex Guthrie, Director, Investor Relations, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (647) 999-0527, aguthrie@niocorp.com

@NioCorp $NB Niobium Scandium rareearth neodymium dysprosium terbium ElkCreek

For Traxys

FGS Global, Traxysmedia@fgsglobal.com

ABOUT NIOCORP

NioCorp is developing the Elk Creek Project that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, titanium and several rare earth products, including neodymium-praseodymium oxide, dysprosium oxide, terbium oxide, samarium-europium-gadolinium ("SEG") carbonate, and heavy rare earth carbonate. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

ABOUT TRAXYS GROUP

Traxys is a physical commodity trader and merchant in the metals and natural resources sectors. Its logistics, marketing, distribution, supply chain management, and trading activities are conducted by over 450 employees in over 20 offices worldwide, and its annual turnover reaches USD 10 billion. Traxys is engaged in sourcing, trading, marketing, and distributing non-ferrous metals, ferro-alloys, minerals, industrial raw materials, and energy.

The Group serves a broad base of industrial customers and offers a full range of commercial and financial services. Traxys is committed to the highest internationally recognized principles for responsible business conduct, and to ensuring that its operations are equitable, sustainable, and transparent.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's debt financing application process with EXIM, including NioCorp's expectation that the Agreement is expected to support the advancement of the debt financing process with EXIM; statements that NioCorp is evaluating for production oxides of the rare earths samarium, europium, gadolinium, and yttrium, in addition to the metal forms of all of the elements it plans to produce; statements regarding a potential strategic equity investment by Traxys of up to $30 million in NioCorp; NioCorp's expectation of producing niobium, scandium, titanium and several rare earth products, including neodymium-praseodymium oxide, dysprosium oxide, terbium oxide, SEG carbonate, and heavy rare earth carbonate at the Elk Creek Project; and NioCorp's confidence in and ability to secure sufficient project financing to complete construction of the Elk Creek Project and move it to commercial operation, as well as efforts and expenditures relating to the same. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of NioCorp and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: NioCorp's ability to receive sufficient project financing for the construction of the Elk Creek Project on acceptable terms, or at all; the future price of and demand for metals, including Al-Sc alloy; the impact that Chinese restrictions have on pricing and demand including the existence of a bifurcated market between China and the rest of the world; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Such expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by NioCorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the following: NioCorp's requirement of significant additional capital; NioCorp's ability to receive sufficient project financing for the construction of the Elk Creek Project on acceptable terms, or at all; NioCorp's ability to achieve the required milestones and receive the full $10.0 million in reimbursement under the Project Sub-Agreement with Advanced Technology International, an entity acting on behalf of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium under the authority of the U.S. Department of War; NioCorp's ability to receive a final commitment of financing from EXIM or other debt financing or financial support on acceptable timelines, on acceptable terms, or at all; NioCorp's ability to continue to meet the listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; risks relating to NioCorp's common shares, including price volatility, lack of dividend payments and dilution or the perception of the likelihood of any of the foregoing; the extent to which NioCorp's level of indebtedness and/or the terms contained in agreements governing NioCorp's indebtedness, if any, or other agreements may impair NioCorp's ability to obtain additional financing, on acceptable terms, or at all; NioCorp's limited operating history; NioCorp's history of losses; the material weakness in NioCorp's internal control over financial reporting, NioCorp's efforts to remediate such material weakness and the timing of remediation; the possibility that NioCorp may qualify as a passive foreign investment company under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"); the potential that the business combination with GX Acquisition Corp. II and other related transactions could result in NioCorp becoming subject to materially adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences as a result of the application of Section 7874 and related sections of the Code; changes in tax laws and regulations; cost increases for NioCorp's exploration and, if warranted, development projects; a disruption in, or failure of, NioCorp's information technology systems, including those related to cybersecurity; equipment and supply shortages; variations in the market demand for, and prices of, niobium, scandium, titanium and rare earth products, including, without limitation, a reduction of demand for scandium from a downturn in capital spending for AI; impacts on the markets and pricing for scandium and rare earth products from the Chinese-based markets, including any future changes to export restrictions; current and future offtake agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships, including NioCorp's ability to negotiate extensions to existing agreements or to enter into new agreements, on favorable terms or at all; NioCorp's ability to negotiate definitive agreements for existing non-binding memoranda of understanding and non-binding term sheets; NioCorp's ability to attract qualified management; estimates of mineral resources and reserves; mineral exploration and production activities; technical and economic study results; the results of metallurgical testing; the results of technological research; unexpected variations in the quantity of ore, grade or recovery rates, or the presence of deleterious elements that would affect the process plant or waste removal; unexpected geotechnical and hydrogeological conditions from what was assumed in the mine designs; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; competition in the mining industry; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments, including changes in federal and/or state laws that may significantly affect the mining and scandium alloy industries; trade policies and tensions, including tariffs and other export controls; inflationary pressures; the impacts of climate change, as well as actions taken or required by governments related to strengthening resilience in the face of potential impacts from climate change; changes in other environmental and social factors; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the timing and reliability of sampling and assay data; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns, and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining, development or scandium alloy production activities; management of the water balance at the Elk Creek Project site; land reclamation requirements related to the Elk Creek Project; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves and resources; claims on the title to NioCorp's properties; the infringement or loss of NioCorp's intellectual property rights; potential future litigation; NioCorp's lack of insurance covering all of NioCorp's operations; and changes in operating and capital costs, exchange rates, metallurgical performance, labor availability and other risks associated with the mining industry.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of NioCorp prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed herein and attributable to NioCorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, NioCorp undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: NioCorp Developments Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/niocorp-places-100-of-its-planned-critical-minerals-production-under-commercial-s-1234408