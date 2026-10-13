Milestone Orders Demonstrate Commitment to Using Local Suppliers for Poland's First Nuclear Power Plant and Highlight Polish Capabilities in Delivering Safety-Related Modules

Westinghouse Electric Company has placed conditional purchase orders with Energomontaz-Pólnoc Gdynia S.A. (EPG), FAMAK S.A., Mostostal Kielce S.A. and Mostostal Krakow S.A. to support the first AP1000 unit at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in Pomerania. The unit will be built as part of Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe's (PEJ) project to develop Poland's first nuclear power plant. Signed during the 4th Nuclear Power Industry Congress organized by IGEOS, the orders demonstrate Westinghouse's commitment to using local suppliers as well as the technical capabilities of Polish industry in delivering safety-related modules for the nuclear portions of the project.

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Westinghouse has signed conditional purchase orders with four Polish suppliers for safety-related modules for the first AP1000 unit to be built in Poland. From left: Westinghouse New Plant Supply Chain Vice President Sean Jones; Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe President Marek Woszczyk; Westinghouse Senior Vice President New Build Projects EMEA Joel Eacker; Energomontaz-Pólnoc Gdynia Vice President Bartosz Charkiewicz; Mostostal Krakow Commercial Director Pawel Smigla; Mostostal Kielce Director of Energy Business Jaroslaw Malek; FAMAK CEO Leszek Zagórski; and Westinghouse Poland President Miroslaw Kowalik.

The conditional purchase orders cover the CA02 Walls Module Scope for Mostostal Kielce, the CA03 Module Scope for EPG, the CA05 Walls Module Scope for Mostostal Krakow, and the CA20 Floors Module Scope for FAMAK. As part of Westinghouse's ongoing supplier development program, each company is steadily progressing toward full NQA-1 compliance. Upon NQA-1 certification and the successful fabrication of pre-production qualification mockups, which demonstrate increasing readiness to support future nuclear safety-related manufacturing activities, Westinghouse will award companies the full project scope.

"These conditional purchase orders are tangible proof that Polish companies are moving closer to contributing to the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant. The progress made by EPG, FAMAK, Mostostal Kielce and Mostostal Krakow in meeting NQA-1 requirements demonstrates both the strength of Polish industry and its potential to become part of the global AP1000 supply chain, supporting not only our project but also future AP1000 projects worldwide," said Marek Woszczyk, President of the Management Board of Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe.

"Westinghouse has been very impressed with the technical capabilities of Polish industry and the potential for these local suppliers in making an immediate impact in the project. Working closely with our customer, Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe, we have established partnerships with Polish companies to manufacture and supply safety-related modules for Unit 1 of Poland's first AP1000 nuclear power plant," said Dan Lipman, President of Global Business Initiatives, Westinghouse. "These local suppliers will not only help us deliver the project on time and on budget, but they will also gain valuable experience that will give them an opportunity to participate in additional AP1000 projects in Poland, across Europe and around the world."

In an AP1000 unit, the CA02 walls module and the CA03 module are part of the in-containment refueling water storage tank in the containment building. The CA05 walls module consists of reinforced steel plates that provide protective walls separating various rooms in the containment building. The CA20 floors module consists of reinforced concrete slabs placed on steel plates to form the floors of the larger CA20 module that houses plant equipment inside the unit.

The advanced AP1000 reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide with 14 additional reactors under construction and five more under contract. The AP1000 technology has been selected for nuclear energy programs in Poland, Bulgaria and Ukraine and is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Europe, the Middle East and North America.

About Westinghouse

Westinghouse delivers nuclear energy the world needs to meet rising electricity demand, support growing economies, strengthen energy security and power millions of homes across five continents. The company designs and deploys advanced nuclear reactors, manufactures the fuel that powers them, maintains and modernizes operating plants and advances tomorrow's breakthroughs. Founded in 1886, the company electrified the industrial economy and pioneered nuclear power with the first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. Today, Westinghouse technology powers 57% of the world's nuclear power plants, maintains nearly two-thirds of the world's nuclear fleet and fuels 40% of that fleet. As the global leader in deployment of nuclear power at scale, Westinghouse has one of the largest new build pipelines in the industry.

From nuclear's first chapter to its next, Westinghouse turns possibility into power.

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