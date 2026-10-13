Chancery Royalty Ltd: Chancery Agrees Binding US$3.5 Million Royalty Financing to Bring Peruvian Gold Plant into Production

Nativo shares jump nearly 160% as Chancery's fully funded package clears the path to first gold in Peru

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Chancery Royalty has entered into a binding agreement to provide a fully funded equity and royalty package to Nativo Resources PLC (AIM:NTVO), for the construction and commissioning of the Phase 1 La Patona Gold Ore Processing Plant in Peru.

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Under the agreed financing, Chancery will receive a 6% gross revenue share on gold produced at the La Patona plant until it has received the equivalent of 3,034 ounces, then dropping to 1.5% for the remaining life of operation.

Located in Acarí, Peru, approximately 45km from Nativo's Tesoro Gold Concession, the La Patona plant is a 70 tonnes per day leaching and cyanidation facility. Significant capital has already been invested in the site, and Chancery's financing provides the funding to complete construction and bring the plant into production, targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

For Chancery, the transaction provides exposure to both near term production and a potentially scalable tolling pipeline in Peru.

Chancery Royalty Ltd is a fast-growing, Bermuda-based gold and silver royalty company with six producing and near-producing royalties across the USA, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Ethiopia and NOW Peru. Nativo's share price jumped nearly 160% after the transaction was announced, illustrating the importance of Chancery's fully funded package in eliminating the endless cap-in-hand equity raises Nativo had no choice but to make in the past, and marking a new era in how the company manages its capital structure.

Chancery Royalty and Nativo Resources representatives at the La Patona plant site in Acarí, Peru, during the August 2026 site visit.

Details of the Deal:

US$3.5 million project finance to complete construction and commissioning of La Patona Phase 1

6% gross revenue share on gold produced at La Patona until Chancery receives the equivalent of 3,034 ounces

1.5% gross revenue share thereafter for the remaining life of the operation

No buy-back or repurchase right over the royalty

£600,000 equity investment to acquire a 16% stake in Nativo Resources PLC

Right of first refusal over future expansion phases and Nativo's wider pipeline

Jeremy Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Chancery, commented:

"Chancery Royalty is focused on near-term producing royalties and La Patona is a perfect addition to our portfolio. Our forecast is to grow Chancery's Gold Equivalent Ounces from 4,000 in 2027 to over 28,000 by 2030, making our group one of the fastest growing mid-tier royalty names in the industry."

Stephen Birrell, Chief Executive Officer of Nativo, commented:

"We are very pleased to have entered into this binding agreement with Chancery, which provides a clear and fully funded pathway to complete La Patona Phase 1. Critically, the cashflow generated by phase 1 is expected to fund the subsequent Phase 1a and Phase 2 expansions through to 350 TPD"

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or contact:

Edward Balme

+44 7514 584 610

Edward.Balme@ChanceryRoyalty.com

SOURCE: Chancery Royalty Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/chancery-agrees-binding-us3.5-million-royalty-financing-to-bring-peruvian-gold-pl-1230064