DesignRush has announced the winners of its Best Design Awards for website design, logo design, print design, app design, packaging design, and video design for the month of October.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush recently announced the winners of the Best Design Awards for October 2026. The awards spotlight the agencies and brands redefining how design drives business impact across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.





DesignRush Announces the Winners of its October Design Awards Across Six Categories

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Every month, the Design Awards names one standout project in each of its six design disciplines based on scores assigned by a panel of industry experts.

Each of October's honorees keeps a single idea consistent from the first screen, cover, or frame to the last.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in October 2026 are:

Best Website Design: Ravi Klaassens for creating A24 Films' cinematic, fluid platform that presents the studio's catalog as a browsable collection of film discs.

Ravi Klaassens for creating A24 Films' cinematic, fluid platform that presents the studio's catalog as a browsable collection of film discs. Best Logo Design: Zamora Design for developing peq's visual identity from its original magnifying-glass symbol, using frosted panels and translucent layers to reflect the brand's focus on measurement.

Zamora Design for developing peq's visual identity from its original magnifying-glass symbol, using frosted panels and translucent layers to reflect the brand's focus on measurement. Best Print Design: Counterprint for designing Merch, a book cover system with a fixed structure and rotating pictograms that presents merchandise as a branding tool.

Counterprint for designing Merch, a book cover system with a fixed structure and rotating pictograms that presents merchandise as a branding tool. Best App Design: Fuselab Creative for designing Drone Forge, a UAV mission control platform that brings launch readiness, diagnostics, fleet tracking, and satellite links into one interface.

Fuselab Creative for designing Drone Forge, a UAV mission control platform that brings launch readiness, diagnostics, fleet tracking, and satellite links into one interface. Best Packaging Design : Bulletproof for refreshing Tecate's can design with a redesigned eagle centerpiece that honors the Mexican lager's heritage.

: Bulletproof for refreshing Tecate's can design with a redesigned eagle centerpiece that honors the Mexican lager's heritage. Best Video Design: Innocean for producing Hyundai's "The Mark of a Warrior," a film supporting Hyundai Hope on Wheels and children battling cancer.

Visit DesignRush to explore the top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a brand discovery platform and agency directory that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, ranked agency lists, and monthly design awards recognized across the industry. DesignRush draws more than one million monthly visitors and has earned over 12,000 AI citations and nearly 3,000 media pickups. To find vetted agencies by specialty, location, or budget, visit designrush.com.

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