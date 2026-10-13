Intellivisa Raises $3M to Build the Clearance Layer for Global Travel

Backed by Mu, Incisive and United Airlines Ventures, Intellivisa is the AI engine to get travelers cleared to enter their destination before they reach the airport

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellivisa, the clearance engine for international travel, today announced $3 million in pre-seed funding to scale its agentic AI platform, which handles the visa, entry and compliance requirements for travelers end-to-end so they arrive at the airport already cleared to take their trip. The round was led by Mu Ventures and Incisive Ventures, with participation from Uncommon Denominator, Recursive Ventures and P2S: AltaIR Capital and Smart Partnership Capital, as well as an investment from United Airlines Ventures. This funding builds on an initial angel round in 2025, which included investors Naman Budhdeo, former founder and CEO of FlightNetwork and TripStack; Bobby Patrick, former CMO of UiPath; and Andy Hunn, co-founder of Resonate, as well as early-stage VC Antler.

International travel has never been easier to book, but getting cleared to travel is still complicated. Entry requirements vary by destination, nationality and reason for travel, and they can change with little notice. New digital entry systems are adding even more complexity, not just for travelers, but for the airlines, travel management companies and online travel agencies that support them. Too often, travelers learn what they are missing only on the day they travel, and the cost is a missed vacation, wedding, business meeting or study term, along with the non-refundable flights, hotels and fees that go with it. A single failed trip can cost a traveler thousands of dollars, while airlines absorb delays, fines and lost ticket revenue. The root cause is a clearance process that remains fragmented and manual, split across disconnected vendors and steps behind closed doors.

Intellivisa changes that. Most tools stop at telling travelers what they need and leave the rest to them. Intellivisa is a clearance execution engine, embedded where travel is booked. It determines what each itinerary requires based on the traveler's passport and destination, then uses a team of AI agents working in parallel to read and validate documents against real-time embassy rules, check for fraud, complete the required forms and submit visa and travel authorizations directly to airlines and government systems.

Intellivisa integrates into the post-booking flow of airlines, travel management companies and online travel agencies, so travelers learn what they need the moment they book, not after a problem surfaces. The airline, agency or booking platform connects the traveler to Intellivisa, which guides them step by step without bureaucratic language, confusing systems, lengthy forms or unnecessary documents. From there, Intellivisa handles the rest, including payment, filing and refunds, directly with the traveler.

"Today, a traveler has two options for clearing international borders. They do it themselves, researching the rules, figuring out which documents count, filling out forms, managing declarations, scheduling embassy appointments and submitting everything to the government, hoping they got it right. Or they pay a lot for an agency to do it for them. Neither option is ideal, and both are full of friction," said Sudeepa Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Intellivisa. "Intellivisa replaces that guesswork, paperwork and manual work with AI agents built directly into the travel experience. This round takes us beyond visa processing and toward full-stack clearance. Our goal is to make Intellivisa the step no traveler skips before boarding, so every traveler arrives at the airport already cleared."

Intellivisa handles end-to-end clearance for business, tourism and study-related travel across any global passport, supporting more than 50 document types from 195 countries and multiple languages. The platform delivers both speed and accuracy, with AI and embassy specialists combined. Most applications are filed within minutes and approved within 10 to 12 hours, with above 99% approval rate.

"International travel has been transformed by digital booking, loyalty program apps and virtual customer service agents, but the entry-compliance experience hasn't kept pace," said Gary Benerofe, General Partner at Mu Ventures. "Intellivisa is deploying agentic workflows in exactly the way they should be used - to solve an incredibly manual process that bogs down traveler experience as well as travel management and airline operations. As complexities in travel compliance only grow, Intellivisa is sitting on top of a massive opportunity to become the go-to critical infrastructure for how international travel works, and they have the vision, team and technology needed to take full advantage of it."

To learn more about Intellivisa, visit intellivisa.ai.

About Intellivisa

Cleared before the airport.

Intellivisa is the clearance engine for international travel, closing the gap between booking a trip and being cleared to take it. Its AI agents work in parallel to read traveler documents, verify eligibility, complete government forms and submit travel authorizations, declarations and visa applications end-to-end, turning a manual, days-long compliance process into an auditable workflow that runs in minutes. Built into the booking flows of airlines, travel management companies and online travel agencies, Intellivisa supports travelers across 195 countries and is building the clearance layer for an increasingly agentic travel stack. At its core, Intellivisa is solving a simple problem: every booking engine in the world sells travel it cannot clear.

Intellivisa Corp is a U.S.-based company backed by proven operators, institutional and strategic investors from the Enterprise AI and Travel Ecosystem. Learn more at intellivisa.ai and on LinkedIn.

Contact

V2 Communications for Intellivisa

intellivisa@v2comms.com