Fundfi Merchant Funding: Fundfi Announces Closing of Senior Credit Facility to Support Small Business Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Fundfi Merchant Funding, LLC ("Fundfi" or the "Company"), a leading provider of revenue-based financing solutions, announced the successful closing of a senior secured credit facility with a prominent institutional asset manager. The new capital will serve to further grow the Company's lending platform in the United States and Canada.

Since inception in 2020, the Company has provided innovative financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses seeking alternatives to traditional lending channels, with a focus on flexible terms, responsive service and business-focused solutions.

"The demand for fast, reliable funding has never been higher, and this expanded facility positions us to meet that demand head-on," said Efraim Kandinov, CEO and co-founder of Fundfi. "It's a strong vote of confidence in the business we've built and the markets we serve."

"This facility strengthens our balance sheet with a highly scalable structure that grows alongside our lending platform," added Natasha Dillon, CFO and co-founder of Fundfi. "In a time of economic uncertainty, we are preparing and positioning ourselves to be ready with more capital, deployed faster, to the businesses that need it most."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Fundfi

Fundfi is a fintech parent company providing fast, flexible capital to small businesses through revenue-based financing and loan products. Its family of companies includes Fundfi Merchant Funding, Fundfi Financial Solutions, and Fundfi Canada, serving business owners and broker partners across North America. Fundfi: A Fintech Family of Solutions. For additional information about the Company, visit: www.fundfi.com

Media Contact

Organization: Fundfi Merchant Funding

Contact Person Name: Sasha Kandinov

Website: http://fundfimerchantfunding.com/

Email: info@Fundfimerchantfunding.com

City: New York

State: NY

Country: United States

SOURCE: Fundfi Merchant Funding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fundfi-announces-closing-of-senior-credit-facility-to-support-sma-1236199