Sean Doherty, MD - Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Sean Doherty to Discuss Male Body Contouring at Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2026

The Boston plastic surgeon will join a faculty panel on male body contouring and gynecomastia at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons annual meeting in Houston.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sean Doherty will serve as a panelist at Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). He joins the faculty for "Male Body Contouring," a 90-minute session scheduled for Friday, October 16, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

The session is part of the meeting's aesthetic programming and is accredited for continuing medical education. According to the published program, faculty will review masculine aesthetic ideals and how they shape surgical planning, along with techniques that include high-definition liposculpture, abdominal etching, chest wall contouring, and gynecomastia correction. The panel will also cover patient selection, screening for body dysmorphic disorder, and ways to align a surgical plan with what the patient expects from it.

Henry Mentz, MD, will moderate. The other panelists are Alfredo Hoyos Ariza, MD; Wendell Perry, MD; Jason Pozner, MD; Douglas Steinbrech, MD; and David Teplica, MD, MFA.

Dr. Sean Doherty is a board-certified plastic surgeon serving patients in Boston and Chestnut Hill.

A Practice With a Longstanding Focus on Male Patients

Male body contouring and chest surgery make up a large share of Dr. Doherty's work at his offices in Boston and Chestnut Hill. He has treated male chest concerns for more than 15 years, and in August he launched Boston Center for Gynecomastia, a website devoted to the condition.

"The gynecomastia procedure is a big part of my surgical practice, and traditionally it's an excellent procedure," said Dr. Doherty. "Men do very well with it, and it really treats gland and fatty tissue in the chest that really is not treated with diet and exercise."

How he approaches gynecomastia correction depends on what is causing the fullness. When it is fat alone, liposuction may be enough. Most of his gynecomastia patients have both fat and glandular tissue, so he typically begins with liposuction, removes the excess glandular tissue through an incision around the areola, and then uses liposuction again to refine the shape of the chest. Men who have lost a large amount of weight may also need excess skin removed.

Elsewhere on the body, he considers liposuction the gold standard for contouring. He also offers non-surgical fat reduction, and he tells patients that those treatments take multiple sessions and do not match what liposuction can do.

Patient Selection and Expectations

Two of the session's learning objectives deal with who is a good candidate for surgery and how surgeons manage expectations. Dr. Doherty has spoken on the first of those before. In 2016 he presented "Body Dysmorphic Disorder and Cosmetic Surgery" at an American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery course in Boston. A year earlier he presented "Advances in Medical Aesthetics for the Modern Male" at a Boston conference for medical aesthetics professionals, and he spoke on picosecond lasers at the ASPS annual meeting when it was held in Boston.

In consultations with male patients, he asks what bothers the patient and what he hopes to achieve, reviews medical history and tolerance for downtime, and examines skin laxity, areas of excess fat, and any prior surgical scars.

"It is only by really hearing what it is that you desire, that I can create the right treatment plan," Dr. Doherty writes in his practice's mission statement. "Sometimes, this means paying as much attention to what you don't say as what you do. And sometimes, it means telling you that what you want may not be achievable in the way that you want."

Many of his male patients would rather avoid surgery. When surgery is the only option likely to produce the change they want, he says so.

"I pride myself on being extremely honest and clear about what I think will work and not work," he writes.

About Plastic Surgery The Meeting

Plastic Surgery The Meeting is the annual educational and networking event of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, held this year from October 15 to 18 in Houston. Founded in 1931, ASPS is the largest plastic surgery specialty organization in the world. It represents 92% of board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States and more than 11,000 plastic surgeons worldwide.

About Dr. Sean Doherty

Dr. Sean Doherty is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Born and raised in Boston, he studied art history at Columbia University and earned his medical degree at Tufts University School of Medicine. He trained in general surgery at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and in plastic surgery at Lahey Clinic, where he was chief resident, and then completed a fellowship in laser and aesthetic surgery. He is Associate Medical Director at Cynosure Lutronic and has published research on laser-assisted lipolysis and noninvasive fat reduction. He holds hospital affiliations with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital and is a member of ASPS. He has been named a Boston Magazine Top Doctor every year since 2017, a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, and one of Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons from 2023 through 2026. His practice has offices at 69 Newbury Street in Boston and 27 Boylston Street in Chestnut Hill.

Men who would like to learn more can contact the practice to schedule a consultation. Dr. Doherty also shares procedure education on Instagram .

Contact Information

Dr. Sean T. Doherty

Boston: (617) 450-0070

Chestnut Hill: (617) 735-8735

https://www.seandohertymd.com/

SOURCE: Sean Doherty, MD - Plastic Surgeon

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