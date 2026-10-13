The Overton Experience: Former ER Nurse Melissa Overton Says Most Crises Are Preventable, and Her New Book Shows Exactly How

Launching this week, "Focused & Fearless Leadership: Preventing the Crisis Before It Starts" turns 25 years of life-or-death moments in the emergency room into practical leadership lessons for executives, teams, parents and anyone who influences another person

CLAYTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Most crises don't start when everything falls apart. They started earlier, with a warning sign nobody noticed, a hard conversation somebody avoided, or a team member who didn't feel safe enough to speak up. That is the message of Focused & Fearless Leadership: Preventing the Crisis Before It Starts, the new book from leadership strategist, award-winning entrepreneur and former critical care nurse Melissa Overton, available now at melissaoverton.com. Drawing on more than 25 years in emergency medicine, entrepreneurship and leadership education, Overton gives readers a practical playbook for spotting trouble early and leading before a problem becomes a crisis.

From the Emergency Room to the Boardroom

Overton learned leadership where the stakes are highest. In emergency and critical care units, communication, trust and quick decisions could decide whether a patient lived or died. When she moved into training, entrepreneurship and consulting, she saw the same human patterns in banks, factories, schools and boardrooms.

"Working in emergency medicine taught me that moments matter," Overton said. "But working with businesses, organizations and community leaders taught me something equally important: most crises don't happen overnight. Small issues go unaddressed until they become much bigger problems."

Leadership Is Influence, Not a Title

Overton wrote the book for everyone who leads, whatever their title: new managers, executives, frontline employees, teachers, coaches, parents and volunteers. It is built on real stories rather than theory, showing how people communicate under pressure, build trust, work through conflict and notice when something is starting to go wrong.

"Leadership is not reserved for the person with the title," Overton said. "If you have the ability to influence another person, you have the opportunity to lead." She added: "The best leaders don't have all the answers. They pay attention. They notice the teammate who has suddenly become quiet, the conversation that didn't go well, the relationship that needs attention or the problem that is beginning to grow."

Overton knows the challenge first-hand. Like many professionals, she was promoted for her skills before she had learned to lead others."When I received my first significant promotion, I didn't understand that the way I communicated as a peer couldn't always be the way I communicated as a leader," she said. "Being really good at my job didn't automatically make me a great leader or even just a leader!"

Bring Melissa to Your Stage

Overton has trained thousands of professionals across healthcare, banking, business, education, manufacturing and nonprofit organizations. On stage she is high-energy, funny and direct. She mixes stories from the emergency room with tools audiences can use right away. Her programs cover leadership under pressure, communication, conflict and de-escalation, workforce engagement and organizational culture. She is now booking keynotes, conference breakouts and panel appearances for late 2026 and 2027.

Launch Week: Get Your Copy

Focused & Fearless Leadership: Preventing the Crisis Before It Starts is available now at melissaoverton.com. Readers are encouraged to order their copy launch week, particularly 10/20 through 10/24. The book also works as a development tool for teams and book clubs: bulk copies are available, and qualifying group purchases include bonus materials worth more than $328, like a Facilitator's Guide for turning the lessons into team discussions, training sessions and staff retreats.

"I wrote it because when ordinary people choose to lead with courage, kindness and intention, extraordinary things can happen," Overton said.

Overton leading a hands-on leadership session and delivering a keynote: two of the interactive formats she brings to conferences, meetings, companies, and organizations.

About Melissa Overton and The Overton Experience

Melissa Overton is a leadership strategist and award-winning entrepreneur whose expertise was forged as a crisis-trained healthcare clinician, equipping emerging leaders to stay focused and fearless under pressure. Blending clinical precision with real-world business experience, she teaches leaders how to prevent crises before they begin by building clarity, composure, and courage.

Through The Overton Experience and MedicalTraining.me, she turns lessons from high-stakes environments into practical strategies for everyday leadership. She has trained thousands of professionals across healthcare, business, banking, education, manufacturing and nonprofit organizations, and speaks nationally on communication, leadership development, conflict and de-escalation, workforce engagement and organizational culture. She is the author of Focused & Fearless Leadership: Preventing the Crisis Before It Starts. To learn more, order the book and book Melissa to speak, visit MelissaOverton.com.

Please contact us at info@melissaoverton.com or +1 252-235-7479, or follow Melissa on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok - to learn more and bring Melissa to your organization.

Contact Information:

The Overton Experience

Melissa Overton

info@melissaoverton.com

+1 252-235-7479

MelissaOverton.com

SOURCE: The Overton Experience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/former-er-nurse-melissa-overton-says-most-crises-are-preventable-1234982