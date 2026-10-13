Money Metals Exchange: Money Metals Secures $265 Million for Expansion of Gold-and Silver-Backed Lending

Money Metals has become the largest retail provider of credit lines secured by precious metals

EAGLE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Money Metals today announced the acquisition of $265 million in equity and debt capital to expand its precious-metals-backed lending program, providing businesses and investors with greater access to competitive financing secured by physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

The capital infusion positions Money Metals Capital Group as the largest retail provider of bullion-backed commercial credit lines in the United States, achieving that status just seven years after entering a lending market long dominated by legacy precious metals firms and high-cost pawn shops.

The company's Metals Equity Line of Credit - or MELOC - allows precious metals owners to unlock liquidity from their holdings without having to sell them and potentially trigger capital gains taxes.

"Millions of Americans own gold and silver, but remarkably few lenders are willing or equipped to recognize those holdings as high-quality collateral," said Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals Exchange, Money Metals Depository, and Money Metals Capital Group (together known as "Money Metals").

"Traditional banks won't lend against physical precious metals. They aren't set up to authenticate, value, insure, and securely hold bullion collateral," Gleason continued.

"That has historically left precious metals owners with very few options other than either selling their metals outright or paying extremely high interest rates to pawn shops and specialty lenders."

Since introducing the MELOC in 2019, Money Metals has enabled qualified borrowers to obtain revolving lines of credit - with advance rates typically set at 65 percent of the market value of eligible precious metals collateral.

"Our borrowers don't have to liquidate the very assets they accumulated as a long-term store of wealth," Gleason said. "Instead, they can put those assets to work as collateral to access funding with attractive terms."

Money Metals' revolving credit lines feature competitive interest rates, interest-only monthly payments, no prepayment penalties, and annual renewal options. Since the loans are secured by highly liquid precious metals, the underwriting process is substantially simpler than conventional lending.

"Because we have efficient access to capital and our borrowers are pledging readily marketable collateral, we can offer rates competitive with most traditional business lenders," Gleason said.

"We believe this is a large and mostly untapped lending market. With $265 million in lending capacity now available to us, we expect our precious-metals-backed loan portfolio to continue its growth trajectory."

The program can be particularly useful to small-business owners, real estate investors, farmers and ranchers, entrepreneurs, and other investors who own significant precious metals and need quick and efficient access to liquidity.

Borrowers may use proceeds for qualifying commercial purposes such as acquiring businesses or investment assets, acquiring or improving investment real estate, purchasing business inventory or equipment, financing accounts receivable, meeting payroll or other working-capital needs, or refinancing existing business obligations.

Eligible collateral generally includes tradable gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion coins, bars, and rounds. Borrowers deposit their collateral into their own account at Money Metals Depository in Eagle, Idaho, where it is inspected, valued, and held as security for the loan.

Each borrower's collateral is held physically separate from storage holdings of other customers. Deposits are audited, insured, and safely secured inside Money Metals' privately operated Class 3 vaulting facility.

The massive Idaho facility has received national attention in recent years because its overall size exceeds that of the U.S. Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The depository provides secure precious metals custody for individuals, businesses, banks, trustees, IRA custodians, and other institutional clients.

The borrowing process is straightforward. Applicants submit a simple loan application and deposit qualifying collateral at Money Metals Depository. Following inspection of the collateral, completion of underwriting, and execution of loan documents, loans are funded - with the process from start to finish generally occurring within a few days.

"Gold and silver are among the most liquid hard assets in the world," Gleason said. "There is no good reason an entrepreneur who owns substantial bullion should have fewer financing options than someone who owns stocks, bonds, or real estate."

"Money Metals has built the financial infrastructure that enables people to own real money while still having access to dollar liquidity when they need it."

The minimum loan amount is $15,000 and the maximum is $10 million, with the program available to qualified borrowers in most U.S. states and certain foreign jurisdictions.

Money Metals Capital Group can also provide letters of credit to facilitate domestic and international commerce by providing vendors with assurance of payment while enabling buyers to complete transactions without immediately deploying their own cash.

An Idaho-based family-owned business founded in 2010, Money Metals provides an integrated precious metals platform encompassing bullion sales, purchasing, secure storage, and collateralized lending.

To follow Money Metals' coverage of precious-metals-backed lending, the gold and silver markets, and the broader economy, add Money Metals as a preferred source on Google.

For more information about the Metals Equity Line of Credit (MELOC), or to apply, call (800) 800-1865 or visit MoneyMetals.com/gold-loan.

Email: Media@moneymetals.com

SOURCE: Money Metals Exchange

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/money-metals-secures-265-million-for-expansion-of-gold-and-silver-backed-lending-1235826