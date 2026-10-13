Vested HR Invests in Technology, Services and Leadership to Support Its Next Phase of Growth

Company expands service model, technology platform, strategic partnerships and workforce solutions while maintaining its focus on personalized, high-touch client service

PALM HARBOR, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Vested HR, a human-focused professional employer organization (PEO) and HR services provider, today announced a series of investments designed to support the company's next phase of growth and expand the resources available to growing businesses.

Over the past year, Vested HR has invested in its technology infrastructure, service model, strategic partnerships, leadership structure and client experience. These investments include a transition to a more modern HR technology platform, expanded HR and recruiting services, new service tiers, strategic partnerships, leadership additions and a refreshed website and brand experience.

Together, the initiatives reflect a broader strategy: building the infrastructure Vested needs to continue scaling while preserving the responsive, personalized service that has been central to the company since it began serving clients in 2020.

"Everything we have invested in, from our technology and leadership team to new services and strategic partnerships, has been about building Vested for where our clients and our company are going," said Luke Pappas, CEO and Owner of Vested HR. "As we grow, our goal is not to become less personal. It is to build the infrastructure that allows us to provide more resources and capabilities while continuing to deliver the level of service our clients expect from us."

Flexible Service Model Gives Employers More Choice

At the center of Vested HR's expanded model are two levels of PEO partnership:

VestedFoundation: provides core payroll and HR administration, benefits administration, workers' compensation support, compliance resources and dedicated payroll support.

provides core payroll and HR administration, benefits administration, workers' compensation support, compliance resources and dedicated payroll support. VestedElevateHR: builds on that foundation with a dedicated HR Business Partner, sponsored medical benefits, a dedicated benefits team, strategic HR consulting, customized compliance resources, workforce tools and additional support for attracting, hiring and developing employees.

Both service levels are built on Vested HR's core payroll and HR information system, benefits administration, workers' compensation and dedicated client support. Employers can also add specialized services, including strategic fractional HR consulting, recruiting support and other workforce tools.

The tiered approach gives businesses a starting point that reflects their current needs without limiting their ability to access additional expertise and services as they grow.

Technology Investment Builds a More Scalable Platform

As part of its continued investment in infrastructure, Vested HR transitioned to PROSoftware, creating a more modern and scalable technology platform to support both clients and Vested's continued growth. The integrated environment brings payroll, HR, benefits, onboarding, timekeeping, employee and client self-service, reporting and other workforce functionality into a more connected platform.

The investment is intended to improve access to information, expand self-service capabilities and provide a technology foundation that can evolve as client needs and Vested's service model continue to grow.

"We have grown a lot since we started Vested, but we have always been very intentional about how we grow," said Lisa Sevastou, Chief Operating Officer of Vested HR. "The investments we are making in our technology, our team, our processes and our services are about making sure we can continue to grow while still giving our clients the personal service and support they have come to expect from us. We never want growth to change what makes Vested different."

Expanded Services Support the Full Employee Lifecycle

Alongside its technology investment and new service tiers, Vested HR is introducing or expanding several offerings to provide employers with resources beyond traditional PEO administration:

VestedWaveHR: an on-demand strategic HR service that gives clients access to a dedicated HR expert through flexible 25-, 50- or 100-hour service banks. Support may include M&A due diligence and employee consultation, hiring-quality improvement, productivity initiatives, compensation and incentive design, employee engagement, retention and leadership development.

an on-demand strategic HR service that gives clients access to a dedicated HR expert through flexible 25-, 50- or 100-hour service banks. Support may include M&A due diligence and employee consultation, hiring-quality improvement, productivity initiatives, compensation and incentive design, employee engagement, retention and leadership development. Recruiting Services: support to help PEO clients define roles, develop sourcing strategies, reach qualified candidates, screen applicants and coordinate interviews.

support to help PEO clients define roles, develop sourcing strategies, reach qualified candidates, screen applicants and coordinate interviews. Expanded Benefits Support: additional resources for employers evaluating benefits and workforce needs as their organizations grow and change.

VestedWaveHR organizes its strategic support around the AEPT employment lifecycle: Acquire talent, Enable productivity, Perform through engagement and performance management, and Transition employees and leaders through growth, mobility and retention.

Strategic Partnerships Expand Client Resources

Vested HR has also formed a strategic partnership with Entravia, expanding the resources and support available to clients as their businesses grow and their needs evolve.

Vested Insurance Agency is also part of Vested's broader approach to connecting businesses with additional resources beyond the traditional PEO relationship, supporting the company's goal of providing more coordinated solutions as client needs evolve.

Investing in the Client Experience

Behind these visible changes, Vested HR has continued investing in the infrastructure that supports the client experience. The company has strengthened internal processes, service standards, leadership structure and operational capabilities with a focus on creating greater consistency and scalability as Vested grows.

Those investments are centered on a key priority: continuing to grow without losing the responsive, personalized service and direct access to knowledgeable professionals that have helped differentiate Vested from the beginning.

"As businesses grow, they need more than a system that processes payroll," said Justin Otte, Chief Revenue Officer of Vested HR. "They need practical support across hiring, compliance, benefits and the employee experience. Our expanded model gives employers access to the expertise and tools they need at the stage they are in, with the flexibility to scale as they grow."

Built on a Strong Foundation

Vested HR's next phase of growth builds on the contributions of the leaders and longtime team members who helped establish the company.

Chief Operating Officer Lisa Sevastou has worked alongside founder and CEO Luke Pappas since 2013, beginning at his heavy highway construction company, Southern Road & Bridge. In 2019, she helped build Vested HR from the ground up, establishing the operational foundation before the company began serving clients in 2020. Since then, she has helped shape its operations, compliance, client service and approach to supporting businesses and their employees.

Director of Client Solutions Keam Christofilis and Director of Payroll Sherrie Washington, along with the teams they lead, have been integral to Vested HR since 2020. Their expertise and commitment have helped establish the service culture that continues to guide the company as it grows.

Leadership Team Expands to Support the Next Phase of Growth

As Vested has expanded its services and client base, the company has also invested in strengthening the leadership and internal infrastructure needed to support continued growth. The expanded leadership structure includes:

Justin Otte, Chief Revenue Officer

Randy Griffin, Vice President of Sales

Danielle Goodsell, Director of Strategic HR Solutions

Kaydee Batz Glick, Vice President of Partnerships and Engagement

The expanded leadership structure adds depth across revenue, sales, strategic HR delivery and partnerships as Vested HR broadens its reach beyond its traditional client base and strengthens its support for professional services firms, technology companies and growing multi-location organizations.

A Brand Experience Built for What Comes Next

Vested HR also recently launched a refreshed website and updated service architecture designed to make it easier for employers to understand the company's growing range of services and identify the level of support that fits their needs. The new website and brand experience reflect the same broader evolution taking place across the company, a more scalable organization with expanded capabilities and a continued commitment to human-centered service.

About Vested HR

Founded in 2019, Vested HR provides human-focused PEO and HR solutions that help small and midsize businesses manage payroll, benefits, workers' compensation, compliance and employee needs. Vested HR combines live, knowledgeable support with flexible services and strategic resources designed to help employers access the level of partnership their business requires.

Through continued investment in technology, people, partnerships and services, Vested HR is building a scalable platform for growth while maintaining the personalized, high-touch service at the center of its client experience. Learn more at vestedhr.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Hogg

Method Q

Press@methodq.com

SOURCE: Vested HR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vested-hr-invests-in-technology-services-and-leadership-to-suppo-1235849