Forman Mills Opens Right Here in Buffalo: New Jobs, Big Deals, More Savings

In the "City of Good Neighbors," Forman Mills is the newest one!

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Grand Opening: Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 9:00 AM

Location: 1841 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207

Elmwood Shopping Center

Buffalo shoppers will soon have a new destination for name-brand fashion, family essentials and everyday savings as Forman Mills prepares to open its newest store at the Elmwood Shopping Center. The national off-price retailer will celebrate the grand opening on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 9:00 AM, bringing its signature combination of recognizable brands and dramatically reduced prices to the local community.

The weekend opening celebration will kick off with music, food, giveaways and shopping deals for the whole family. To add even more excitement to opening day, the first 100 adults in line will receive a FREE gift card.

Shoppers can expect savings of up to 80% off regular department store prices across thousands of products, including:

Men's, women's and children's clothing

School uniforms, backpacks and school supplies

Shoes, accessories and fashion essentials

Toys and licensed character merchandise

Health and beauty products

Home goods and more

Adidas, Dove, Von Dutch, True Religion, Reebok, Barbie, Fisher-Price, PUMA and more are all brands offered at Forman Mills. Additional brand names are intentionally not promoted ahead of time, allowing Forman Mills to continue offering those brands at extremely low prices.

"We're excited to become part of the proud Buffalo community and give local families another place to find brands they love without paying traditional retail prices," said Sam Dushey, CEO of Forman Mills. "Opening this store is also an opportunity to create local jobs and make a meaningful investment in the Buffalo community."

The Buffalo opening represents another step in Forman Mills' continued expansion across the country. The company currently operates 52 stores nationwide, with locations designed to offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise under one roof.

Forman Mills stores typically range from 30,000 to more than 60,000 square feet, creating a large-scale, treasure-hunt-style shopping experience where customers can shop for apparel, footwear, accessories, home merchandise, team sportswear and everyday essentials. With its newest Buffalo location, Forman Mills is bringing its "ridiculously low prices" and brand-name value to even more families throughout the area.

About Forman Mills

Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. Known for its "ridiculously low prices," the company delivers brand-name merchandise at a fraction of traditional retail prices. For more information, visit FormanMills.com.

Desiree Atkins

datkins@formanmills.com

SOURCE: Forman Mills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/forman-mills-opens-right-here-in-buffalo-new-jobs-big-deals-more-savin-1235943