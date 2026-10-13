Wound Care Advantage Launches Luvo Assist, the First AI-Assisted Mission Control for Hospital Wound Care, Outpatient and Inpatient

Lower costs, better outcomes, hours back in outpatient wound centers, and fewer costly reportable pressure injuries on inpatient units. Only WCA brings both

SIERRA MADRE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Most health systems can't see their wound care programs clearly. Centers run on specialty EMRs whose reporting hasn't changed in 20 years, or through management companies that share data on their own schedule. None of it is ready when you are, or gives your team the time savings and insights they deserve. With 72% of hospital CFOs reporting operating margins of 2% or less¹ and Medicare already using AI to review wound care claims,² flying blind is no longer affordable.

Today Wound Care Advantage (WCA) launched Luvo Assist, the first AI-assisted mission control for hospital wound care. Only WCA can implement it across both sides of a hospital's wound care continuum.

Outpatient wound centers · lower cost, better outcomes, time back

Every chart reviewed for documentation and coding before it is billed

Every patient checked against modality and treatment criteria

Products standardized to the system's GPO contracts in every center

Every center in the network on one screen, ranked against goal

Inpatient units · fewer reportable pressure injuries

One serious hospital-acquired pressure injury adds about $50,000 to a stay, and for some hospitals the yearly cost runs into the millions. From January 2028, CMS counts Stage 2 injuries too.³ Luvo Assist flags at-risk patients and tracks injury rates and costs by unit.

Lower Cost Better Outcomes Time Back One standard across every program,

often for what systems now pay to have one or two managed. 56% fewer pressure injuries in year one at a WCA inpatient partner.4 A daily action plan for every clinician, physician and operator.

Not just tested, Proven. Luvo Assist is built on more than 1 million care encounters documented since 2002 and backed by the WCA nurses, hyperbaric technicians, providers and program leaders who have run hospital wound centers and inpatient programs. Already proven in WCA partner hospitals and health system networks, Luvo now goes further than any wound care platform has gone, with new tools that change how wound centers run day to day. Rolling out October.

"Plenty of companies have bolted AI onto wound care and hoped it would work. We did it the other way around," said Mike Comer, founder and CEO of Wound Care Advantage. "Luvo Assist is shaped by more than one million real patient encounters, so we use AI only where it truly helps. That gives outpatient centers and inpatient teams hours back every week. It helps hospitals keep their wound programs open, profitable and unified, and a change that used to take months to roll out across a network now takes hours."

Luvo Assist at a glance

What it is The first AI-assisted mission control for hospital wound care, covering outpatient wound and hyperbaric centers and inpatient units For system leaders One live view of every program, with outpatient value (cost, outcomes, time back) and inpatient value (fewer reportable pressure injuries) For contracting & supply chain One platform and one standard across the network, GPO-aligned products and no separate reporting or reminder vendors Proven More than 20 years of hospital wound operations, about 50 active programs and more than 200 supported EMR Works with any EMR, with no migration. The data stays the hospital's Availability Available now at thewca.com/luvo-assist

Watch the 30-second tour here.

What is Luvo Assist? Luvo Assist is the first AI-assisted mission control for hospital wound care, from Wound Care Advantage (WCA). It reads a hospital's own EMR data every day, applies more than 20 years of wound care operating expertise and gives every team member a short action plan. System leaders see every program on one screen.

How does AI help hospital wound care programs? In outpatient centers, Luvo Assist reviews documentation before billing, checks treatment criteria, standardizes products and reports results daily. On inpatient units, it flags patients at risk for pressure injuries and tracks rates and costs by unit.

Does Luvo Assist require a new EMR? No. Luvo Assist works with any EMR, with no migration, and the data stays the hospital's.

Learn more at: www.thewca.com/solutions/luvo

About Wound Care Advantage:

Wound Care Advantage (WCA) provides wound center management for hospitals and health systems. Through a turnkey model and Luvo Assist, its AI-assisted mission control for hospital wound care, hospitals get expert support while keeping their team, revenue, and data. Founded in 2002.

Media Contact:

Chris Schellenbach

info@thewca.com

1.888.484.3922

Sources

1. LeanTaaS, Hospital Financial Health Survey of 100 hospital and health system CFOs, April 2026.

2. CMS Innovation Center, Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) Model, launched January 1, 2026, including AI-assisted prior authorization review of skin substitutes in selected states.

3. Wassel CL et al., International Wound Journal, 2020 (cost adjusted to 2026 dollars); CMS Hospital Harm - Pressure Injury eCQM (CMS826), mandatory for Hospital IQR Program reporting beginning January 1, 2028.

4. Wound Care Advantage case study and program report, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (158 beds, Keck Medicine of USC), WCA inpatient partner since 2014.

SOURCE: Wound Care Advantage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wound-care-advantage-launches-luvo-assist-the-first-ai-assisted-missi-1236087