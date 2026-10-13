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ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Remergify, Inc.: Money Habits Form by Age 7: Family Wipeboard Shares Research-Backed Guide for Parents

Article draws on University of Cambridge, Duke University Dunedin Study, and CFPB research on teaching kids to save, wait, and plan

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Family Wipeboard, the family management and planning app from Remergify, today published "Small Hands, Big Lessons," a guide to building children's money habits early. Read the full article at family.wipeboard.io/blog/kids-money-habits.

The guide highlights University of Cambridge research finding that core money habits, including planning ahead and delaying gratification, form by about age 7. It also covers the Dunedin Study, which followed more than 1,000 children to age 32 and found childhood self-control predicted adult financial outcomes, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's building-blocks model for youth financial capability.

"Kids learn money the way they learn everything else: by watching and practicing," said Stuart Fine, founder and CEO of Remergify. "When a savings goal is on the family board every day, waiting stops being abstract."

The article includes an age-by-age guide for children 3 to 12 and covers the debate over tying allowance to chores.

About Family Wipeboard Family Wipeboard (family.wipeboard.io) is a shared household board for chores, routines, rewards, and allowance, with a kid-friendly view and parent controls. Plans start at $12 per month per household.

About Remergify Remergify is a technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures, including Wipeboard. Learn more at remergify.com.

Media contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
stuart@wipeboard.io

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/money-habits-form-by-age-7-family-wipeboard-shares-research-backed-guide-for-p-1236205

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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