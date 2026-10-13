RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Anixa Biosciences' Live Investor Webinar: Advancing Innovative CAR-T Therapy for Ovarian Cancer and a First-in-Class Breast Cancer Vaccine

Learn how Anixa is advancing two clinical-stage oncology programs through differentiated immunotherapy and vaccine approaches

Management to discuss CAR-T clinical progress, completed Phase 1 breast cancer vaccine trial, planned Phase 2 development, and upcoming milestones

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies to treat and potentially prevent cancer.

The exclusive event will feature Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO, who will discuss Anixa's two clinical-stage oncology programs: lira-cel, a novel CAR-T therapy for recurrent, treatment-resistant ovarian cancer, and a breast cancer vaccine with therapeutic and preventive potential. Both programs are being advanced through collaborations with leading research institutions, Moffitt Cancer Center and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kumar will review progress in the Phase 1 trial of lira-cel, an FSHR-targeted CAR-T therapy designed to attack both ovarian cancer cells and tumor-associated blood vessels. Early clinical observations include encouraging survival in heavily pretreated patients, with one patient surviving nearly 2.5 years following treatment, and the first patient at the current dose level exhibiting stable disease at three months. As the trial advances into higher-dose cohorts, Anixa expects additional patient-level data over the next few months.

The webinar will also highlight Anixa's breast cancer vaccine, which successfully completed its Phase 1 testing in 35 patients, meeting all primary endpoints, with no reported safety concerns and a 74% protocol-specified immune-response rate. Developed with Cleveland Clinic and funded by the US Department of Defense, the vaccine targets a-lactalbumin, a protein associated with breast cancer. Anixa is preparing a Phase 2 trial to evaluate the vaccine in a neo-adjuvant setting alongside standard-of-care treatment, with longer-term potential to prevent and treat breast cancer.

Management will also discuss Anixa's capital-efficient development strategy, upcoming clinical milestones, and potential strategic partnerships. As of July 31, 2026, the Company held approximately $14 million in cash and short-term investments, with no debt, warrants, or preferred stock. Its collaboration-based model enables Anixa to advance two clinical programs while maintaining a lean operating structure.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/ANIX/83349309450

Questions can be pre-submitted to ANIX@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

About Dr. Amit Kumar

Dr. Kumar has been an investor, founder, director and CEO of several technology enterprises, both public and private. As CEO, he took CombiMatrix Corporation public and ran it for a decade while listed on the NASDAQ Global Market. He has worked in venture capital with OAK Investment Partners, and has been an advisor to investment funds, venture capital firms, and Fortune 500 companies. He was on the Board of Directors of Acacia Research Corporation from 2002-2008. Dr. Kumar is currently Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences and he sits on the Board of other public and private companies. He has served on the Board of the American Cancer Society since 2016. He received his AB in Chemistry from Occidental College. After graduate studies at Stanford University and Caltech, he received his Ph.D. from Caltech and followed that with a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa") and its business, clinical programs, therapeutic candidates, anticipated clinical milestones, future clinical trials, strategic collaborations, potential market opportunities, financial position, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Anixa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities. RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Anixa and receives compensation for those services.

Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Anixa contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the Company or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

ANIX@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-anixa-biosciences-live-investor-webinar-advancing-innovativ-1236242