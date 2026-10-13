Senzime Launches Industry-First Predictive Neuromuscular Monitoring Technology

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB (publ), a global leader in precision-based patient monitoring solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of EMGINE Aurora, a major suite of software innovations for its Next-Generation TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor. EMGINE Aurora introduces several advanced capabilities, including enhanced intubation readiness assessment and industry-first predictive recovery algorithms. Senzime's latest set of innovations including TetraAnalytics 2.0 with enhanced AI assistance, will be showcased at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2026 congress, taking place October 16-20 in San Diego, California.

Since the launch of Next-Generation TetraGraph in 2024, Senzime has continuously advanced its software platform with new and enhanced capabilities. EMGINE Aurora represents the third major release in this ongoing development and will be available to both existing and new users. These innovations mark another significant step forward in the evolution of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring.

"Knowing a patient's current level of neuromuscular block is essential. Knowing how recovery is likely to progress can transform clinical decision-making. We are now bringing these capabilities together, making TetraGraph even more powerful," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "Building on collaborations with leading anesthesiologists and our extensive clinical dataset, we are now providing anesthesia professionals with predictive insights that help them plan the end of surgery with greater confidence, enabling more personalized, safe and proactive neuromuscular management."

EMGINE Aurora introduces several innovative features to Senzime's Next-Generation TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor, designed to support clinicians throughout the neuromuscular management process, including:

Intubation readiness - a refined, science-backed indicator of when a patient is ready for intubation, providing patient-specific guidance rather than relying solely on fixed time intervals after neuromuscular blocking drug administration.

- a refined, science-backed indicator of when a patient is ready for intubation, providing patient-specific guidance rather than relying solely on fixed time intervals after neuromuscular blocking drug administration. Personalized neuromuscular management - introducing intelligent alerts, indicators and clinical guidance that help clinicians individualize and optimize the patient's neuromuscular block throughout the surgical procedure.

- introducing intelligent alerts, indicators and clinical guidance that help clinicians individualize and optimize the patient's neuromuscular block throughout the surgical procedure. Recovery prediction - an indication of whether spontaneous neuromuscular recovery is likely by a specified future time, supporting individualized reversal drug administration and proactive recovery planning.

Together, these capabilities support Senzime's vision of a comprehensive neuromuscular monitoring experience: Predict. Prove. Protect.

From reactive measurements to intelligent, predictive clinical guidance

Senzime has built an extensive and rapidly growing dataset of real-world neuromuscular monitoring data generated by hospitals and TetraGraph users worldwide. Leveraging this dataset and advanced machine-learning techniques, Senzime has developed, in collaboration with leading anesthesiologists, the industry's first commercially available predictive recovery algorithms designed to anticipate whether a patient is likely to achieve spontaneous neuromuscular recovery by a specified future time.

The patent-pending preditive algorithms are designed to provide forward-looking insights into a patient's recovery from neuromuscular blocking drugs, with the aim of improving patient safety. These insights support personalized decisions regarding reversal and drug dosing while helping anesthesia teams plan proactively as surgery progresses.

"Managing neuromuscular block has traditionally been reactive. Having predictive visibility into whether a patient is on track to achieve spontaneous recovery - or whether reversal medication may be needed - is a substantial clinical advantage. It reduces uncertainty during emergence, supports more informed reversal decisions and helps safeguard patients against residual neuromuscular block," said Hugo Nogueira Carvalho, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, AZ Sint Jan Brugge, Belgium, and Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium.

Experience the innovations at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2026

Senzime will showcase its latest innovations at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2026, October 16-20, in San Diego, California.

The showcase will also feature TetraAnalytics 2.0, Senzime's cloud-based analytics software enhanced with AI assistance. The platform is designed to help healthcare organizations identify variations in clinical practice, pinpoint opportunities for improvement, estimate potential return on investment and focus quality-improvement initiatives where they can deliver the greatest impact.

For more information, visit senzime.com/nextgen

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime Launches Industry-First Predictive Neuromuscular Monitoring Technology

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-launches-industry-first-predictive-neuromuscular-monitoring-t-1236254