Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found that renewable portfolio standards (RPS) and utility-scale renewables are not associated with higher residential electricity prices in the United States, while rooftop solar is associated with higher prices. Fischer J. Espiritu Argosino and Christopher R. Knittel of the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research (CEEPR) built a state-utility panel covering 1998 to 2023. It links residential prices, RPS stringency, generation mixes and utility spending, using data from the US Energy Information Administration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...