China's Leapting, a developer of robotic automation solutions for the PV industry, has unveiled a new autonomous forklift for utility-scale solar construction sites. Dubbed Auto-Navigation Forklift Robot (AFR), the system can transport pallets of solar modules weighing up to 3,000 kg from laydown yards to installation rows without a human operator. "The AFR combines GPS-RTK, laser-based simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), and 3D computer vision to locate pallets, identify fork-hole coordinates in real time, and auto-plan insertion paths," the company said in a statement. "It further ...

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