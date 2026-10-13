Single platform connection gives access to the payment choices customers expect, without adding complexity or new payment relationships

Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global leader in managed network and payment solutions, today announced that its payment orchestration platform now supports more than 100 alternative payment methods alongside traditional card schemes, giving businesses in unattended environments, such as parking and self-service, a single connection to support the payment methods their customers increasingly expect.

Consumer demand for digital wallets, QR-based payment experiences, Pay by Link, buy-now-pay-later services and local payment schemes is increasing. As payment journeys span in-person, mobile, and online experiences, businesses need the flexibility to support a broader range of payment methods through a single platform. TNS's latest capabilities help businesses rapidly enable and accept these payment methods without adding unnecessary complexity. Despite payment preferences varying significantly by market, demographic and use case, adoption continues to grow across unattended sectors creating a significant challenge for businesses to keep pace with growing consumer expectations without adding new payment relationships, integrations or operational overhead.

"The breadth of payment acceptance is particularly important in these unattended environments, where there is often no staff member available to direct a customer to an alternative payment method if their first choice is unavailable," said Michael Johnson, Global Managing Director, TNS Payments Market. "In parking, self-service and similar environments, a consumer whose preferred payment method is not accepted may abandon the transaction entirely, making payment method coverage a direct driver of revenue protection."

TNS addresses that challenge through a single platform connection. Businesses can now accept more than 100 alternative payment methods alongside traditional card schemes through TNS's managed payments platform, without building new integrations or managing additional payment provider relationships. TNS handles the connections, compliance and processing behind the scenes, enabling their customers to focus on serving their business.

"Consumer payment preferences are changing faster than ever and businesses that only accept a narrow range of payment methods risk losing revenue every time a customer's preferred option is unavailable," added Johnson."By supporting more than 100 alternative payment methods through a single platform connection, we are giving businesses the coverage they need to accept any payment, anywhere, without adding complexity to their operations."

"Payment method diversity is one of the biggest challenges a business faces when expanding across markets and it becomes particularly acute in unattended environments where there is no opportunity to offer an alternative at the point of failure," said David Hore, Senior Director, Payments Product Portfolio, TNS Payments Market. "Our platform removes that complexity, giving businesses a single connection to the payment methods their customers want to use, wherever they are in the world."

This new capability forms part of TNS's broader payments platform, bringing together payment acceptance, Android terminals and orchestration capabilities through a single managed partner that simplifies payments while improving performance locally, nationally and internationally.

For more information, visit tnsi.com/solutions/payments/orchestrate/.

About TNS

TNS is a global leader in providing modern and secure payment and network solutions. As a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions with more than 35 years' experience, TNS has been offering managed service solutions to more than 2,800 organizations in over 50 countries. TNS's comprehensive portfolio spans from cutting-edge unattended and in-store payment terminals, online solutions to secure global network connectivity and seamless payment processing through its cloud native payment orchestration platform. With TNS's portfolio of industry leading services, customers can reduce the complexities of fragmented payments and connectivity with just one trusted managed service partner.

For more information, please visit: tnsi.com.

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