Camunda's $1M+ customers grow by 87% as enterprises re-engineer their processes for AI with ProcessOS, compressing that work by 96%.

Camunda, the leading enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, today announced that early ProcessOS pilots have compressed process re-engineering by 96%. With Camunda 8.10, also launching today, ProcessOS moves from closed beta into early access. Both reflect a market inflection: enterprises are discovering that re-engineering the process is how AI finally earns the trust to run it.

That shift is also showing up in Camunda's largest accounts: combined ARR from customers with $1M+ ARR expanded 87%, and the number of those customers grew 67% a sign that the largest global companies are moving beyond AI pilots to production-grade agentic orchestration. Regulated industries led the way: insurance grew 53% with booking volume tripling, public sector grew 48%, and banking grew 40%.

ProcessOS: what the first pilots proved

ProcessOS, Camunda's AI-powered intelligence layer for re-engineering enterprise business processes in an AI-native world, launched in closed beta in May and is already transforming process re-engineering across banking, insurance, logistics, telecommunications and professional services. At a leading Nordic bank, ProcessOS compressed what traditionally takes 9-12 months into just over a week 96% faster and 94% cheaper per process. Across the bank's ~200-process estate, this unlocks $26M (€23M) in program savings, with cost-per-process declining with every run.

Other early adopters are seeing similar results: A global logistics group is closing exception-handling gaps. A German insurer is automating high-volume manual processes. A national bank is mapping tribal-knowledge-only compliance procedures. A professional services network is turning audit processes into reusable templates. Each embodies the "great process re-engineering" in practice redesigning how work gets done around what AI makes possible, not layering AI on top of outdated structures.

Terry Camerlengo, Director of Technology, Wellpointe Inc.: "We've built a connected ecosystem of operational processes at Wellpointe, from resident move-ins to medication management and more. As that ecosystem grows, so does the need to understand how those processes work together. That's why we're excited about ProcessOS. It's the bridge between running great individual processes and truly orchestrating your organization. We're at the beginning of what's possible with agentic AI in our workflows, and Camunda gives us the confidence that we can scale it efficiently and responsibly."

Now available: orchestration built for AI agents, from pilot to production

Enterprise AI pilots often stall not because the technology fails, but because underlying processes were built for a world without AI. Camunda's Process Gap research confirmed that 78% of process leaders recognize process re-engineering as essential to staying competitive. Camunda 8.10, launching today, brings ProcessOS into early access and delivers the three capabilities that successful re-engineering requires:

Speed : with ProcessOS, now in early access, processes deploy as callable agent tools with governance intact, teams test individual steps while modeling, and reusable patterns eliminate rebuild cycles.

: with ProcessOS, now in early access, processes deploy as callable agent tools with governance intact, teams test individual steps while modeling, and reusable patterns eliminate rebuild cycles. Trust : extended testing proves agents behave as intended despite variability, decision trails explain why agents made each choice, and dashboards expose agent behavior over time so regulators and operations can audit with certainty.

: extended testing proves agents behave as intended despite variability, decision trails explain why agents made each choice, and dashboards expose agent behavior over time so regulators and operations can audit with certainty. Scale: Camunda Hub unifies design, deployment, and cluster management in one interface, private catalogs enable teams to reuse vetted connectors and templates instead of rebuilding, and business value dashboards connect automation directly to outcomes so leadership invests with confidence.

Analyst Firm Recognitions

Multiple analyst firms have affirmed how critical agentic orchestration is to organizations that are meeting the market moment driven by the "great process re-engineering." Forrester named Camunda a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Adaptive Process Orchestration Software, Q3 2026 with the second highest score in the current offering and strategy categories and stated that "Camunda's compelling vision is based on the thinking that every running process was designed in a world without AI, calling for 'the great process reengineering' for the AI era." Camunda received a 5/5 score in the process complexity and process volume handling criteria, as well as the adaptivity architecture and reliability architecture; all criteria critical to meaningfully orchestrating agents, people, and systems in enterprise business processes. The Forrester report also noted Camunda's "exceptional adoption program," a user-community that stands out in size and activity, and a solid innovation process. Customers appreciate its world-class support. [1]

Camunda was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agentic AI Platforms 2026 (US54140926, October 2026). The report noted several key strengths including:

Governed "outside and inside" agent orchestration. Camunda's background in enabling business-critical automation solutions led it to an architectural approach to AI agent implementation that creates enforceable, auditable control points between every AI model request, response, and subsequent agent action, with strong logging and traceability.

Full automation spectrum on a proven engine. For business automation use cases, Camunda's approach blends high-performance and high-scalability deterministic orchestration with dynamic agent reasoning using an engine built to manage millions of concurrent, long-running instances.

Open, composable and portable. The full Camunda stack can be deployed to any Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)-certified Kubernetes distribution. Camunda's philosophy is centered on openness and composability, giving developers choices and flexibility.

We believe the evaluation validates that enterprise buyers need more than experimental AI: they need governed, orchestrated automation that's enterprise-grade, regulated-ready, and auditable. [2]

Gartner recognized Camunda as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) [3]. Everest Group named Camunda a Leader in its PEAK Matrix. In our view, the consistent recognition across these analysts proves the market is moving toward agentic orchestration as the essential platform layer that turns AI agents into enterprise-grade outcomes.

Jakob Freund, co-founder and CEO, Camunda: "We see most AI pilots fail because the processes underneath them are not ready for AI. Analysts have, in our opinion, all confirmed that orchestration is the essential platform layer for enterprise AI at scale. McKinsey research shows that nearly three-quarters of high performers are fundamentally redesigning workflows because of AI use up from 55% last year. That's the market shift we're seeing with our customers. The market has moved: the great re-engineering is here, and it's happening now. Our growth is that transition."

Additional information

Learn more about Camunda's agentic orchestration platform

Learn more about ProcessOS

Learn more about Camunda 8.10: The Great Process Re-Engineering Starts Now

Read more about the Gartner and Forrester recognitions

About Camunda

Camunda is the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes. With built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight, Camunda gives enterprises the control they need to move AI from pilots to production safely and at scale. Trusted by over 750 organizations worldwide, including 9 of the top 10 US banks, Camunda helps enterprises boost operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver better customer experiences. For more information, visit camunda.com.

[1] Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

[2] About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

[3] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies, Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Sachin Joshi, Adam Briggs, Tushar Srivastava, Mike Warren, September 14, 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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