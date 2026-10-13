Summary:

With Sauce Labs AURA and its Real and Virtual Device Clouds, enterprises can verify their apps on iPhone Duo at launch.

AURA authors, runs, and analyzes tests for iPhone Duo the same way it does for every other device.

Apps built for single-screen iPhones need validation against iPhone Duo's foldable display and new layout behavior before users get the device.

Physical iPhone Duo devices will be available in Sauce Labs Real Device Cloud for app testing for priority access.

iPhone Duo simulator testing is also available in Sauce Labs Virtual Device Cloud for testing at scale.

Sauce Labs experts available to provide guidance for adapting apps for the foldable, dual-screen design.

Sauce Labs, the end-to-end agentic software quality assurance leader founded by the team behind Selenium and Appium, today announced plans to support Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo, with advance device reservations now open ahead of the Duo's Friday, Oct. 23, release date. With the new form factor, teams need to verify application correctness with the new layout and other device-specific characteristics before release. Sauce Labs customers can use AURA, the company's release assurance platform, to automatically author, run, and analyze tests against iPhone Duo.

iPhone Duo pairs a 5.4-inch outer display with a 7.6-inch folding display, which changes windowing, layout, and UI interaction models. Apps built for single-screen iPhones need validation before they reach users on the new device.

"iPhone Duo is one of the biggest shifts in iOS form factor and UI design in years," said Prince Kohli, CEO of Sauce Labs. "Our customers want their apps ready, and taking advantage of this shift, the moment the device reaches users. With AURA, they author and run tests for the new form factor the way they do for every other device, and they verify that each release still does what the business intended while taking significantly less time with lower complexity. That gives them confidence and speed in every launch."

What's available

Real and Virtual Device Clouds: Physical iPhone Duo devices and iPhone Duo simulators are available for automated and live testing.

Physical iPhone Duo devices and iPhone Duo simulators are available for automated and live testing. Guidance and best practices: Expert advice on adapting apps to the foldable, dual-screen UI.

Enterprises across industries have already reserved private iPhone Duo device access to validate mission-critical applications before broad consumer adoption.

Customers interested in private device access can contact their Sauce Labs account team to coordinate ordering and onboarding.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the company behind Selenium and Appium, and its AURA platform is built for release assurance. AURA is an agentic AI platform that closes the loop from business intent to production confidence, automatically authoring, running, and analyzing tests at AI speed, with humans in control. It shifts testing from checking whether code works to verifying that every release does what the business intended, and it learns from each release to make the next one safer. Informed by more than 8.7 billion test executions, AURA is trusted by 8 of the world's 10 largest financial institutions and 300,000+ enterprise users, and is ISO 42001-certified. AURA is available now.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013473465/en/

Contacts:

Sauce Labs Media Contact:

Jordan Tewell, 10Fold Communications for Sauce Labs

saucelabs@10fold.com