Global Launch Further Expands Corsair's Elgato Wave Audio Lineup to Mobile Creators

Elgato, a CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) brand, today introduced Wave Go, its first wireless microphone, extending its Wave audio lineup beyond the desktop to the fast growing mobile recording segment with a clip-on microphone and a handheld interview mic in one portable system. The global launch brings Elgato into a new growth category while connecting mobile creators to its existing audio software and Stream Deck controls.

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Elgato, a CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) brand, today introduced Wave Go, its first wireless microphone, extending its Wave audio lineup beyond the desktop to the fast growing mobile recording segment with a clip-on microphone and a handheld interview mic in one portable system. The global launch brings Elgato into a new growth category while connecting mobile creators to its existing audio software and Stream Deck controls.

Key Product Highlights

Integrates with the Popular Elgato Ecosystem: Wave Link and Stream Deck integration connects mobile recording with desktop production.

Wave Link and Stream Deck integration connects mobile recording with desktop production. Two recording modes: Switch from a magnetic clip-on microphone to a handheld interview mic in seconds using the included Smart Handle.

Switch from a magnetic clip-on microphone to a handheld interview mic in seconds using the included Smart Handle. Lightweight design: The coin-sized transmitter weighs just 7 grams and attaches magnetically to clothing.

The coin-sized transmitter weighs just 7 grams and attaches magnetically to clothing. Automatic audio processing: EQ Shift selects the sound profile for each mode. Auto Gain, a limiter, and a low-cut filter help manage voice levels and low-frequency rumble.

EQ Shift selects the sound profile for each mode. Auto Gain, a limiter, and a low-cut filter help manage voice levels and low-frequency rumble. Up to 48 hours of total runtime: The transmitter provides up to 8 hours per charge, and the Smart Handle stores up to five full recharges. A 10-minute charge provides about an hour of use.

The transmitter provides up to 8 hours per charge, and the Smart Handle stores up to five full recharges. A 10-minute charge provides about an hour of use. Simple phone recording: Connect through the USB-C receiver, with pass-through phone charging and on-device controls for recording, mute, and noise cancellation.

Connect through the USB-C receiver, with pass-through phone charging and on-device controls for recording, mute, and noise cancellation. Complete system for $99.99: Includes the transmitter, receiver, Smart Handle, carrying case, magnetic mounts, windscreens, and charging cable. A second transmitter costs $29.99 USD, or $14.99 USD when purchased with Wave Go on elgato.com.

Includes the transmitter, receiver, Smart Handle, carrying case, magnetic mounts, windscreens, and charging cable. A second transmitter costs $29.99 USD, or $14.99 USD when purchased with Wave Go on elgato.com. Broad launch reach: Direct availability in more than 40 countries and regions, with CORSAIR's authorized retail network to follow.

"More content is being filmed on phones today than ever before, in more places and in ways that didn't exist a few years ago," said Julian Fest, SVP and General Manager of Elgato. "Wave Go was built for that world. One mic that handles it all, and sounds amazing the entire time."

One Microphone for Mobile Recording and Interviews

Wave Go connects to a phone through a single USB-C receiver and switches between clip-on and handheld recording in seconds. The coin-sized transmitter weighs about 0.25 ounces and attaches magnetically to clothing. Its clip-on sound profile restores vocal clarity and presence when recording at chest level. For interviews, the transmitter slots into the Smart Handle to become a full-sized handheld microphone. The handle adds recording controls and charging, while a dedicated sound profile adjusts the microphone for the warmth and presence of close-up speech.

Automatic Audio Processing and Simple Controls

Wave Go combines a condenser capsule with onboard processing to deliver detailed voice recording without manual setup. EQ Shift automatically selects the sound profile for clip-on or handheld use. Auto Gain adjusts levels as voices get louder or quieter, while a limiter controls sudden peaks and a low-cut filter reduces low-frequency rumble. These features work automatically, without navigating menus or adjusting settings. A single button on the transmitter and Smart Handle controls power, mute, and recording on a connected phone. A button on the receiver switches noise cancellation on or off to reduce background noise. LEDs on all three components show operating status and battery level.

Up to 48 Hours of Runtime with Smart Handle Recharging

The transmitter delivers up to 8 hours of recording on a single charge. The Smart Handle stores up to five full recharges and charges the transmitter while it is docked, including during recording. Combined with the transmitter's initial charge, this provides up to 48 hours of total runtime. A 10-minute charge provides about an hour of use. The carrying case holds the transmitter, Smart Handle, receiver, and an optional second microphone. When connected to USB-C power, it recharges the system's components together. The receiver supports USB-C pass-through charging to keep a connected phone powered while recording.

Learn more about Wave Go: https://e.lga.to/Wave_Go_PR

Explore Wave audio: https://elgato.com/s/explore-wave-audio

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. CORSAIR also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium sim racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Copyright 2026 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013905715/en/

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