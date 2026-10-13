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Dienstag, 13.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
35 Millionen C$ Einsatz gegenüber 13 Millionen C$ erwartetem Gewinn für 2027
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WKN: A2QBQA | ISIN: US22041X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 6C2
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 15:39
12,090 Euro
-0,49 % -0,060
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CORSAIR GAMING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORSAIR GAMING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,29012,37015:47
12,28012,38015:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORSAIR GAMING
CORSAIR GAMING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORSAIR GAMING INC12,090-0,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.