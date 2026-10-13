Expansion will help life sciences teams explore patient populations, assess study feasibility, and generate insights across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan

Flatiron Health today announced the international expansion of Flatiron Telescope, its AI-powered oncology intelligence platform, extending its capabilities to datasets from the UK, Germany, and Japan. Building on Telescope's launch earlier this year, the expansion brings a global dimension to how life sciences teams ask and answer oncology questions, drawing on Flatiron's real-world database of more than six million patients.

The expansion will enable teams to explore patient populations and treatment patterns across countries, assess study feasibility in individual markets, and better understand how differences in clinical practice shape research opportunities. By pairing international real-world data with intuitive, AI-powered analytics, Telescope will help researchers move more quickly from a question to insights that inform study planning and evidence generation.

"Drug development is global, but the evidence that teams use to make decisions does not always reflect the real patients and clinical practices in the markets they need to understand," said Kate Estep, Chief Product Officer at Flatiron Health. "Expanding Flatiron Telescope to ex-US data will help researchers ask more precise questions about those populations and get answers faster. We're pairing the depth of our global data with the oncology expertise and AI-powered capabilities that make those insights actionable for researchers around the world."

At ESMO 2026, Flatiron will demonstrate Telescope's international capabilities using global breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer datasets, alongside its prostate cancer panoramic datasets. These demonstrations will offer an early look at how teams can explore international patient populations and refine research questions through the platform.

Purpose-built for oncology, Telescope translates natural-language questions and complex inclusion and exclusion criteria into actionable patient cohorts. As users refine criteria, patient counts and attrition update in real time, helping teams identify feasibility constraints earlier. Users can explore patient characteristics, biomarkers, treatment history, and outcomes without writing code, accelerating the path from hypothesis to insight.

The international expansion builds on Flatiron's growing data network across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan. Grounded in deep clinical expertise and rigorous data curation, these datasets help researchers address evidence gaps that are difficult to resolve through clinical trials alone-including how patients are treated in everyday practice and how care varies across healthcare systems.

"Our long-term goal is for Telescope to be the single pane of glass for all patients across Flatiron's global network helping researchers seamlessly find patient cohorts across any disease, market, or data modality," Estep added. "Whether they're asking a question through chat, exploring visualizations, or securely analyzing patient-level data directly, researchers should be able to choose the approach that best fits their question. This international expansion brings us closer to that vision."

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health transforms cancer care and research through a unified, global oncology engine powered by expert-validated AI and deep clinical and scientific expertise. Built from the experiences of millions of patients across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, our real-world evidence informs the research, regulatory, commercial, and treatment decisions shaping oncology today. In the US, our point-of-care technology empowers clinicians to deliver smarter, more connected care while generating deeper insights that help advance cancer research. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

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press@flatiron.com