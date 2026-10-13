Deutsche Bank Deploys Farsight On-Premise Across Investment Banking and Capital Markets in Europe and the Americas

On-premise deployment brings firm-specific AI into critical banking workflows while keeping data, institutional knowledge and activity within Deutsche Bank's technology environment

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farsight , the platform helping global financial services firms become AI-native, today announced its partnership with Deutsche Bank . Deutsche Bank has deployed Farsight at present across Investment Banking & Capital Markets teams in Europe and North America, bringing specialized AI directly into critical banking workflows while keeping sensitive data, proprietary knowledge and workflow activity within the bank's own technology environment.

The on-premise deployment enables Deutsche Bank teams to apply AI to internal data and workflows while maintaining greater control over how that information is accessed and used. Farsight can incorporate the bank's prior work, internal standards and proprietary data into workflows tailored to how individual teams operate, including their preferred formats, processes and standards. Bankers can then generate and refine materials through an automated chat experience that incorporates context and feedback over time.

"Our teams have very specific standards for what goes in front of a client, and those standards vary from group to group," said George Tierney, Managing Director, Global Chief Operating Officer for M&A at Deutsche Bank. "Farsight gives our teams a way to apply AI to their own workflows and materials while operating within Deutsche Bank's technology environment. That combination of control and customization is critical to making AI work in a global, regulated enterprise like Deutsche Bank."

Financial institutions are increasingly moving AI beyond standalone experimentation and general-purpose assistants to specialized workflows. For regulated firms, this shift depends on access to data, much of which is sensitive. Running Farsight within the bank's infrastructure allows the platform to put that data to work where it can have the greatest impact, while financial institutions maintain control over the data.

"Banks have spent decades building proprietary data, workflows and judgment that shape how their teams work," said Samir Dutta, Co-Founder and CEO of Farsight. "Running Farsight within a bank's own infrastructure allows that knowledge to remain inside the institution while becoming part of how teams use AI. By incorporating banker feedback, Farsight can help AI reflect how a bank approaches client work rather than relying solely on general-purpose outputs."

The Deutsche Bank deployment builds on Farsight's growing presence across financial services, with the platform supporting teams at some of the world's largest financial institutions.

To learn more about how Farsight helps financial institutions deploy firm-specific AI within their own technology environments, visit Farsight's website.

About Farsight

Farsight is firm-native AI for financial services built around each firm's data, precedent, templates, and standards. The platform can run partially or completely within a firm's own technology environment, helping teams apply AI to sensitive workflows while keeping firm-specific data, context and judgment within the institution. Teams use Farsight across its web interface, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and email to produce client-ready pitch decks, CIMs, memos, and financial models faster. Headquartered in New York City, Farsight works with leading firms across investment banking, private equity, and corporate development.

Learn more at www.farsight-ai.com.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for Farsight

Farsight-ai-pr@walkersands.com