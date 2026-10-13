Schneider Electric and Apple introduce new Smart Thermostat for Apple Home Collection and Power Mount for Apple HomeView

Schneider Electric's residential energy portfolio continues to expand, built to deliver home energy intelligence.

Schneider Home introduces its first Smart Thermostat designed in collaboration with Apple for Apple Home Collection.

Schneider Home's new Power Mount is purpose-built for Apple HomeView (Wall Mounted).



NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced a new Smart Thermostat, co-developed with Apple for Apple Home Collection, and an exclusive Power Mount for the newly announced Apple HomeView (Wall Mounted). Both products combine Schneider Electric's expertise in home energy with the Apple Home experience. Homeowners can privately control their energy for even more comfort in Apple Home, furthering Schneider Electric's mission to bring energy intelligence to the home.

Home energy, seamlessly integrated with Apple Home

The collaboration unites Schneider Electric's deep domain leadership in energy technology with Apple's seamless ecosystem and user experience. Together, the two companies are bringing new products - a Smart Thermostat, Room Sensor, and Power Mount for Apple HomeView - that deliver seamless energy management to Apple Home. The products will be available within Schneider Electric's Schneider Home residential portfolio.



Schneider Home's Smart Thermostat, co-developed for Apple Home Collection. Through the Apple Home app, Smart Thermostat brings Adaptive Temperature to help homeowners balance comfort, convenience, and energy orchestration. Users can adjust the temperature hands-free using Siri on Apple products. The small metal bezel features a smooth silver finish, blending perfectly in any environment. Its translucent display gives it a soft matte face with no glare, and proximity awareness makes every interaction effortless and gentle on the eyes in a dark room. Built-in sensing plus optional Room Sensors allow the system to sense conditions including temperature and humidity, adapting to the unique needs of users' homes. Smart Thermostat also works with the Clean Energy Guidance feature from Apple, using EnergyKit to power the grid forecast feature in the Apple Home app.*



Set up, connectivity, and security have never been better, with effortless tap-to-pair NFC functionality even when Smart Thermostat is not powered, allowing set up in seconds by simply bringing an iPhone nearby. With Matter compliance and Thread, the system remains connected to the home network even during an internet outage. Smart Thermostat and the Room Sensors are also end-to-end encrypted in Apple Home, so only users and the people they choose can access their home data.

Schneider Home's Power Mount, designed exclusively for Apple's new Apple HomeView (Wall Mounted). Power Mount's design is purpose-built for Apple HomeView, offering an elegant wall-mounted installation in three configurations: USB-C Wall Connector; AC Wired; and Power over Ethernet (PoE) Wired. All three Power Mounts feature precision magnets to securely hold Apple HomeView against the wall to stay powered. For a seamless professional installation with no visible wires, the AC Wired Power Mount connects to electrical wiring through a single wall box, and the PoE Wired Power Mount receives power and data through a standard ethernet cable hidden in the wall.



"The smartest home is one where every part works together, and that's only possible through technology that enables energy intelligence," said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric. "Advancing energy tech is the core of Schneider Electric's mission, and Schneider Home is advancing energy tech in everyday living. Collaborating with Apple brings together smart energy management, exceptional user experience, and seamless home operation with Apple HomeView to make energy feel effortless and help the home perform at its best."

"At Apple, our goal is to deliver great products that make everyday experiences simpler and more enjoyable, with privacy at the core, " said Matthew Costello, Apple's vice president of Hardware Engineering. "These new products bring Schneider Electric's deep expertise in energy into Apple Home in a smarter, more thoughtful way. They're easy to set up, intuitive to use, and designed to work seamlessly with Apple Home - a natural extension of the experience our customers already know and love."

Home energy is becoming more complex, benefiting from different sources of electricity, consuming more power, and operating in a siloed ecosystem across heating and cooling, water heating, EV charging, appliances, and connected devices. Schneider Home brings energy intelligence to the home, with solutions including the Smart Thermostat, EV chargers, circuit breakers, electrical panels, uninterruptable power supply (UPS) and connected wiring devices. Schneider Home represents a vision for how home energy technologies can work together with seamless orchestration, helping homeowners better understand, manage, and optimize their energy use, without compromising comfort, simplicity, or cost.

Schneider Electric has a deep legacy in home energy, with its technologies found in 4 out of 10 U.S. homes today. With 190 years of expertise in the home's electrical panel and delivered through a trusted ecosystem of more than 1 million electricians, installers, builders, and technology partners, Schneider Electric brings energy intelligence to life in a way that feels coordinated, more responsive, and easy to adopt. Learn more about Schneider Home at schneiderhome.com, and more details will be shared at the 2027 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Privacy in Apple Home

Privacy is foundational to Apple Home. Personal data in the Apple Home app is stored end-to-end encrypted and never accessible to Schneider Electric or Apple.

Professional installation available at Apple Retail

For customers who prefer to have their smart home accessories professionally installed, Apple Retail now offers third-party installation from ADT for an additional charge, available in the U.S. starting this fall. ADT also leverages the nationwide installer network from Qmerit, backed by Schneider Electric.

Availability

Customers in the U.S. and Canada can purchase Smart Thermostat and the accompanying Room Sensors in the Apple Store beginning early next year. Smart Thermostat retails for a suggested MSRP of $199.99; Room Sensor retails for a suggested MSRP of $39.99.

Customers in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. can order the USB-C Wall Connector and AC Wired Power Mounts for Apple HomeView on Apple.com, with availability in Apple Retail Stores beginning Friday, November 13. Customers can purchase the PoE Wired Power Mount beginning early next year. In India, the AC Wired Power Mount will be coming later. In the U.S., the USB-C Wall Connector Power Mount retails for a suggested MSRP of $59.99; the AC Wired for $79.99; and the PoE Wired for $129.99.

*EnergyKit disclaimer on availability and requirements:

Apps. EnergyKit is currently designed for use with EV charging and smart thermostat apps, and requires iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 or later.

EnergyKit is currently designed for use with EV charging and smart thermostat apps, and requires iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 or later. Regions. EnergyKit is only available in the contiguous United States.

Press contact:mediarelations@se.com

Related resources:

Schneiderhome.com



About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to?operate?as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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