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Making its debut this year, the Future Industries Zone spotlights five frontier sectors and showcases emerging trends shaping the industries of tomorrow.Speaking at the opening ceremony for the Future Industries Zone this morning, Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, said: 'The Future Industries Zone reflects our commitment to evolve our fairs alongside the industry, while supporting the strategic direction set out in the Policy Address and the First Five-Year Plan to develop Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology centre. This year's Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia are bringing together over 3,200 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions. Another key highlight is the expanded RoboPark that showcases not only the latest robotics technologies, but also their growing applications in everyday life and across industries. The HKTDC is one of the core members of the government-led GoGlobal Task Force and we will make good use of one of the world's leading marketplaces to feature the GoGlobal Connect Zone, which offers advisory services and practical support to help enterprises ' particularly those from the Chinese Mainland ' expand internationally through Hong Kong. The zone reflects the HKTDC's commitment to reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a platform for global expansion, capitalising on its strengths as a superconnector and super value-adder.'In addition to Hong Kong exhibitors, the fairs feature exhibitors from the Chinese Mainland, Macao and Taiwan, as well as countries across the Asia-Pacific region including Korea and Singapore. Exhibitors from Europe and other overseas markets, including Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Cyprus, are also participating, showcasing a wide range of the latest electronics products and advanced technologies. On the opening day of the fairs, buyers from around the world gathered to explore sourcing opportunities. The HKTDC has organised 130 buying missions comprising buyers from 65 countries and regions to visit and source at the fairs, further reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a platform connecting international markets with innovative supply chains.Future Industries Zone debuts, showcasing synergies across five key themesIn support of the Government's drive to develop Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology centre and deepen AI development and adoption in the city, this year's Autumn Electronics Fair has launched the new Future Industries Zone, jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA) and supported by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government. Led by major innovation and technology institutions, including Cyberport, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the zone focuses on five key themes: Future Computing, Future Manufacturing, Future Marine & Quantum Technologies, Future Microelectronics and Future Wellness.Bringing together more than 100 exhibitors, the Future Industries Zone showcases cutting-edge technologies and innovative application solutions. The zone also features a series of thematic forums and networking events, welcoming representatives from government, industry, academia, research and investment sectors to explore opportunities in future industry development. A distinguished lineup of speakers has been invited to share insights on emerging technologies and industry trends. At a thematic forum to be held tomorrow (14 October), experts and representatives from leading global companies and organisations, including AWS, IBM, Lenovo and HPE, will share insights into global trends in cross-industry business transformation and innovation-driven technology development. Other activities also feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Prof Wang Yang, Vice-President of The University of Hong Kong; Dr Wang Jun, Deputy Executive President of the Bank of China Group Investment Limited; and He Jun, Vice-President of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. They will share their professional insights on technology innovation, industrial development and emerging opportunities.GoGlobal Connect Zone offers professional service matching for enterprisesAs a member of the Government's GoGlobal Task Force, the HKTDC has established a dedicated GoGlobal Connect Zone at the Autumn Electronics Fair. This brings together professional service providers from the finance, legal, accounting and insurance sectors to assist businesses in areas such as financing, intellectual property, logistics, compliance and risk management, helping Chinese Mainland enterprises connect with international markets through Hong Kong's professional services platform.The fairs also feature a series of forums focusing on overseas market expansion. Representatives from OCBC Bank will share insights tomorrow afternoon (14 October) on the manufacturing ecosystem in the ASEAN bloc, helping companies interested in entering markets in these countries better understand the region's economic environment, tax regimes, market trends and business development opportunities.Over 120 robots highlight real-world applications of robotics technologiesThis year's Autumn Electronics Fair focuses on the latest consumer electronics products and innovative technologies under three highlighted themes: AI & Robotics, Smart Wellness and NEXTEntertainment. Related products are featured across different thematic zones throughout the exhibition. More than 120 robots are showcased at this year's fair, primarily within RoboPark, demonstrating applications across four key areas: Commercial & Services, Industrial & Logistics, Entertainment & Social, and Healthcare & Rehabilitation.Highlights include AgiBot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd (Booth: 3CON-R31) and its full-sized humanoid robot Agibot A3; UBTECH (Booth: 3CON-R27), one of the 'Shenzhen Eight Great Guardians', which is exhibiting its next-generation full-sized humanoid robot Walker C1, developed for urban coexistence; and DEEP Robotics (Booth: 3CON-R19), one of the 'Hangzhou Six Little Dragons', displaying its quadruped robots Lite3 and M20.Other renowned exhibitors include the Shenzhen Honor Smart Technology Development Co., Ltd. (Booth: 3CON-R37), whose humanoid robot was the winner of the 2026 Beijing E-Town Half Marathon, and Booster Robotics (Booth: GH-R13), champion of the 2026 RoboCup. A number of well-known technology companies from the 'Shenzhen Eight Great Guardians' and 'Hangzhou Six Little Dragons' are also showcasing their latest innovations, including AI' Robotics (Booth: GH-Q01), Digit (Booth: 3CON-R49), EngineAI (Booth: 3CON-R52) and first-time exhibitor DexForce (Booth: GH-R07).RoboPark features multiple demonstration and experience zones, enabling buyers to explore how robotics technologies are being integrated into industries and everyday life. They include the RoboDog Garden, showcasing robotic dogs; the Robot Dance Battle, featuring dance performances by robots; and the Coffee & Popcorn Station, where robots prepare snacks and drinks, allowing visitors to experience the practical application potential of robotics at first hand.New products highlight AI integration across healthcare, lifestyle and entertainmentSmart Wellness encompasses digital health devices, smart wearables, personal care technologies, gerontech and healthy living electronics, reflecting strong market demand for technology-enabled health management and improved quality of life.Many exhibitors are leveraging the fair as a platform to showcase newly introduced products. Future Access Technology Co., Limited (Booth: 1C-D06) is presenting the LYRA, a screen-free smart wristband designed to minimise distractions and help users focus on daily life activities while supporting personalised fitness programmes and more than 170 sports modes. Cheung Shing Development (H.K.) Limited (Booth: 3D-E06) is displaying its latest Hearing Aid Glasses for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Equipped with sound amplification technology, the glasses improve speech clarity in noisy environments and enhance communication experiences.NEXTEntertainment features extended reality (XR) technologies, smart gaming devices, digital content creation tools, AI-powered entertainment solutions and innovative consumer electronics designed to enhance both entertainment experiences and digital content creation. Among the highlights, DreamGear LLC (Booth: 1D-C09) is showcasing a new rechargeable retro gaming console featuring more than 200 built-in classic games, smart backlit button prompts and multiple control modes, combining nostalgic arcade gaming with modern innovation.The Autumn Electronics Fair features more than 20 exhibition zones. The Hall of Fame brings together over 560 renowned brands, including first-time exhibitors Aoni (Booth: 1A-D02) and HEAD (Booth: 1C-A12). RISE Avenue highlights emerging brands including Beijing Huahon Data Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth: 1CON-003), which is making its global debut with the All-in-One Liquid-Cooled AI Computing System, providing powerful computing capabilities for large-model training, AI inference and visual rendering through advanced liquid-cooling technology. The Adventure Hub features the Immersive Experience Zone, showcasing the latest applications of XR technologies, brain-computer interfaces and other creative technologies. Highlights include a brainwave-controlled claw machine from Yugu Technology (Booth: 5E-D12).Meanwhile, the Tech Hall focuses on AI, professional data and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Among the exhibitors, Guangzhou Quwan Network Technology Co., Ltd (Booth: CH-H10) is presenting the TemPolor Melo-D Generative AI Guitar, which integrates AI into music creation. Users simply upload their favourite songs and the system generates fingerstyle melodies while providing illuminated guidance on the guitar body and display screen to assist performance.More than 120 start-ups connecting with opportunitiesThe fairs also bring together more than 120 promising young enterprises and start-ups, primarily in the Startup Zone. The IOT HK Association Limited and JimHang Academy are each leading groups of start-ups showcasing technologies and solutions designed to address real-world business challenges. A range of supporting activities will also be held, including investment matching sessions, the Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition and mentorship programmes, helping start-ups refine their business models, expand investor networks and strengthen their market competitiveness.electronicAsia connects the electronics supply chainHeld concurrently with the Autumn Electronics Fair, electronicAsia (eAsia) features multiple thematic zones covering electronic components, display technologies, printed circuit boards and electronic manufacturing services, as well as testing and measurement instruments. Together, the two fairs create a comprehensive one-stop sourcing platform spanning the entire electronics industry supply chain.Among the exhibitors at eAsia, Rapid Conn (S) Pte. Ltd. (Booth: 5B-C10) is showcasing advanced interconnect solutions, while Surface Mount Technology Ltd. (Booth: 5B-D01) is presenting cutting- edge AI and AIoT solutions.The fairs also feature a rich programme of forums and seminars. The 11th Symposium on Innovation & Technology, jointly organised by HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics and Technologies Association, takes place today under the theme "AI-Driven Security & The Next-Gen Infrastructure". Speakers include Alexander Gerfer, Chief Technology Officer of W'rth Elektronik Group; Dr Charles Cheung, Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Mathematics at Hong Kong Baptist University; and Silvia Ihensekhien, Chief Security Advisor, Greater China at Microsoft.In addition, the Hong Kong Electronic Forum, jointly organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, with support from the Electronics Division of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, will be held on 15 October under the theme "Future Tech: Powering Electronics Competitiveness with AI and Sustainable Innovation", exploring how AI, sustainability and technological innovation are reshaping the future of the electronics sector.Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the HKTDC Click2Match smart business matching platform in addition to attending the physical fairs. The online exhibitions for the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia run from 6 to 23 October.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4AVhNOuThe Autumn Electronics Fair and eAsia opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the fairs will run for four consecutive daysSophia Chong, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, delivers remarks at the opening ceremony for the Future Industries ZoneThe Autumn Electronics Fair has introduced the new Future Industries Zone this year, with an opening ceremony held this morning. Kevin Choi, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of HKSARG (front row, fourth from left); Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (front row, fourth from right); and Paul So, Chairman of the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (front row, third from left), joined the event with other distinguished guestsThe newly launched Future Industries Zone at the Autumn Electronics Fair focuses on five key themes: Future Computing, Future Manufacturing, Future Marine & Quantum Technologies, Future Microelectronics and Future WellnessRoboPark features multiple interactive experience and demonstration zones. At the 'Coffee & Popcorn Station', robots prepare snacks and drinks for visitorsThe fair features several leading technology companies, including Booster Robotics (Booth: GH-R13), champion of the 2026 RoboCup, which showcases its latest innovations and technological achievementsThe fair brings together more than 120 promising young enterprises and start-ups, primarily showcased within the Startup ZoneSmart Wellness is another key focus of the Autumn Electronics Fair, with exhibitors showcasing innovative solutions ranging from digital health devices and smart wearables to personal care technologies, gerontech and healthy living electronics.eAsia features a wide range of electronic components, display technologies, printed circuit boards, electronics manufacturing services and testing instruments, forming a one-stop sourcing platform together with the Autumn Electronics FairThe fair features a series of GoGlobal activities, including the 'GoGlobal: Scaling Smart Consumer Innovations Worldwide' seminar at which representatives from Hang Seng Bank, the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation and other industry and financial organisations will share insights on key strategies for overseas expansionThe Symposium on Innovation & Technology, jointly organised by HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics and Technologies Association, takes place today under the theme "AI-Driven Security & The Next-Gen Infrastructure"Websites- Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkelectronicsfairae/en- electronicAsia: https://www.hktdc.com/event/electronicasia/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.