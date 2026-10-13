KBRA releases its Subscription Facility Global Rating Methodology, which establishes a dedicated framework for assigning and surveilling ratings on Subscription Facilities.

The methodology establishes a standalone analytical framework reflecting the distinct credit characteristics and structural features of Subscription Facilities. The framework provides additional transparency and specificity around KBRA's assessment of key credit factors, including the quality and diversification of the Limited Partner (LP) base, the structural protections of the facility, and the ongoing incentive for LPs to continue funding capital calls, alongside qualitative considerations relating to the manager, legal and structural features, and other transaction-specific factors.

KBRA has evaluated over 200 Subscription Facilities since 2018 across a broad range of fund strategies, investor compositions, and transaction structures. Through its rating and surveillance experience, KBRA has an expanded dataset that provides additional insight into the key factors influencing the credit performance of Subscription Facilities. This experience has informed the development of a standalone methodology designed to more specifically capture the credit characteristics and structural features of Subscription Facilities and to promote greater transparency in KBRA's analytical approach.

KBRA expects that fewer than 20% of outstanding Subscription Facility ratings will be affected by this methodology, and the impact is expected to be generally positive and typically within a two-notch range.

Click here to view the methodology.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1017403

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Contacts:

Thomas Speller, Senior Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Funds Debt Ratings

+44 20 8148 1025

thomas.speller@kbra.com

Joanna Drobnik, Managing Director

+353 1 588 1250

asia.drobnik@kbra.com

Sana Jivani, Senior Director

+44 20 8148 1006

sana.jivani@kbra.com

Rebecca Whitehead, Senior Director

+44 20 8148 1080

rebecca.whitehead@kbra.com

Ryon Aguirre, Senior Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Funds Debt Ratings

+1 646-731-1239

ryon.aguirre@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Fantine Jeannon, Senior Director

+44 20 8148 1093

fantine.jeannon@kbra.com

Michael Caro, Senior Director

+1 646-731-2382

michael.caro@kbra.com