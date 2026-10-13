QuickMD Surpasses 2 Million Patient Visits

More than 500,000 visits in 2026 so far as the company expands into new states and service lines and adds more than 80 clinicians in six months

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / QuickMD, the largest telemedicine provider of opioid use disorder care in the U.S., today announced that it has surpassed 2 million patient visits. More than 500,000 of those visits took place in 2026 so far, roughly one in every four in the company's history.

The rapid growth follows a year of steady expansion. QuickMD's platform now reaches patients in 44 states and Washington, D.C., more than any other direct-to-consumer addiction treatment telemedicine provider in the country. This year the company also launched mental health care and introduced a dedicated plan for people seeking help quitting 7-OH and kratom. To keep up with rising demand, QuickMD has added more than 80 clinicians in the past six months, bringing its active network to nearly 200.

Much of that momentum comes from making care easier to access. Addiction treatment visits cost $99, with no insurance or referral required, and same-day visits are often available seven days a week. Patients can book online, meet privately with a licensed clinician by phone or video and have eligible prescriptions delivered to their homes through QuickMD's pharmacy partners.

"Our focus has always been helping as many people as possible, and that means building care around what patients actually need, whether that's getting seen the same day, having someone to turn to when questions come up or working with a clinician on a plan that makes sense for them," said Ryan Lissack, Chief Executive Officer of QuickMD. "That approach is what got us here. The more barriers we can remove, the more people we can reach."

About QuickMD

QuickMD is the largest U.S. telemedicine provider of opioid use disorder care by patient visits and geographic reach, with more than 2 million visits across 44 states and D.C. The company specializes in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder and 7-OH and kratom dependence, and also offers women's hormone therapy, mental health care, weight management, and urgent care. Through its nationwide network of experienced clinicians, QuickMD helps patients get care quickly, wherever they are.

Media contact

Jacob Ehrlich

VP, Marketing

jacob@quick.md

SOURCE: QuickMD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/quickmd-surpasses-2-million-patient-visits-1236009