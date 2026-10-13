Lubrizol's agriculture solutions bring decades of formulation science and specialty chemistry expertise to the evolving needs of crop care formulators.

The ZYRA family of products helps agricultural manufacturers improve formulation performance, stability and efficiency across a wide range of applications.

From crop protection and plant nutrition to seed treatment and biologicals, Lubrizol partners with customers to simplify formulation complexity and accelerate innovation.

Agriculture is fundamental to global food security, economic development and the responsible use of natural resources. As the sector responds to population growth, climate volatility, evolving regulation and rising expectations for productivity and sustainability, innovation across the agricultural value chain has never been more important.

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Lubrizol's agriculture solutions bring decades of formulation science and specialty chemistry expertise to the evolving needs of crop care formulators.

Today, Lubrizol announced its entry into the crop care sector of the agriculture market with the launch of the ZYRA family of products. This strategic expansion brings Lubrizol's nearly 100 years of specialty chemistry and formulation expertise to agriculture, with technologies and technical capabilities designed to help customers develop more effective, resilient and sustainable solutions across crop protection, plant nutrition, seed treatment and biologicals.

"Agriculture represents an important long-term growth opportunity for Lubrizol and a natural extension of the science, formulation expertise and customer collaboration that defines our business. By bringing these proven capabilities to the agricultural value chain, we aim to help customers address increasingly complex formulation challenges and contribute to more productive and resilient solutions," said Eduardo Pedreira, President, Lubrizol Surface Sciences.

The ZYRA portfolio includes five complementary technology platforms designed to address key formulation challenges across agricultural applications:

ZYRAsperse hyperdispersants wet, grind and stabilize actives designed for high load formulations

ZYRAflow rheology modifiers provide suspending power at low use levels

ZYRAmul emulsifiers build stable interfaces for emulsions and suspo-emulsions

ZYRAwet wetting agents and humectants control wet-out and coverage

ZYRAfix binders and film formers manage spray retention, adhesivity, dust-off, abrasion and flow

To learn more about the ZYRA family of products download the latest Agriculture Solutions Brochure.

Meeting the next generation of formulation demands

Today's agricultural formulations face growing technical and commercial demands. Customers want greater performance and efficiency, regulators are tightening the rules on which co-formulants can be used, and manufacturers need products that remain stable and scalable from development through production. Meeting these expectations takes more than individual ingredients. It takes a partner with the formulation expertise to simplify complexity and help bring robust products to market.

"Agricultural formulators are being asked to achieve more performance while managing greater technical, regulatory and operational complexity. Our role is to work alongside customers from early formulation through commercial scale-up, combining application insight, comparative data and technical support to help them develop solutions they can validate and bring to market with confidence. ZYRA is the first expression of that approach, beginning with technologies designed around real formulation needs," said Fernando Vinagre, Global Business Director, Agriculture.

Built for agriculture, backed by decades of formulation science

The ZYRA family of products brings Lubrizol's formulation expertise into a portfolio developed specifically for agriculture. Every launch grade comes with technical studies, application guidance and formulation starting points. Lubrizol Agriculture Solutions works with customers in four stages: diagnosing the formulation challenge, formulating from starting points and treat-rate guidance, validating performance against comparative benchmarks, and scaling to commercial production with manufacturing and supply support.

The ZYRA family of products are commercially available. Samples and technical support can be requested here.

Find out more

Visit lubrizol.com/agriculture to download the brochure, request samples and connect with a Lubrizol formulation expert.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and more than 7,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Erin Flash, Director, Marketing Communications

Erin.Flash@Lubrizol.com