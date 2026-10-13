CropPak has launched a new custom cannabis packaging business and website serving growers and brands across Canada and the United States.

Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - CropPak has launched a new cannabis packaging company and website created specifically for cannabis growers and brands. The launch marks the start of operations for the Abbotsford-based business, which was established around a factory-direct packaging model intended to help cultivators manage packaging expenses as tighter operating margins increase the importance of cost control.

The idea for CropPak grew out of years of work with growers, manufacturers, and other businesses in the cannabis sector. Through that experience, packaging emerged as a recurring area where production requirements, custom printing, specialized formats, order quantities, and shipping could add both cost and complexity. The founder, the creator of Growing Exposed with over 20 years of experience in cannabis-related marketing and media, also helped shape a business focused on growers' operational needs.





CropPak Launches Marijuana Packaging Business and New Website for Cannabis Growers



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The launch of CropPak and its website represents the company's first major operational milestone. Rather than approaching cannabis as one category within a broader packaging business, CropPak is entering the market with a model built around the purchasing considerations and economics of cultivators. The company works directly with manufacturers that produce and print packaging according to customer specifications, allowing production, printing, and shipment to be coordinated through one process.

The new website provides a central platform to introduce that model and explain how custom packaging orders are handled. Growers and brands can review available marijuana packaging formats, including custom mylar bags, while learning how packaging moves from initial specifications through production and delivery.

As the company develops, CropPak plans to keep grower needs and cost awareness at the center of its direction. The company intends to expand its packaging selection while maintaining a factory-direct structure designed to limit unnecessary layers in the sourcing process. Its continued familiarity with the cannabis sector will also guide how future packaging options and ordering processes are developed.

The launch of CropPak and its website establishes the foundation for that strategy. As operations expand across Canada and the United States, the company plans to continue building around the same grower-focused approach introduced at launch, with the website serving as the primary platform for presenting available formats and future additions.



About CropPak

CropPak is a cannabis packaging company based in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The company provides factory-direct custom packaging developed for cannabis growers and brands across Canada and the United States, including bags, jars, tubes, child-resistant packaging, and custom-printed formats. CropPak works directly with packaging manufacturers to coordinate production, printing, and shipment.





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