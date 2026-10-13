Desert Oasis Healthcare Invests More Than $300,000 in 33 Local Nonprofits in 2026

Community partnerships reflect DOHC's commitment to improving health and quality of life throughout the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is continuing its commitment to the Coachella Valley community, awarding more than $300,000 to over 33 local nonprofit organizations in 2026 alone. DOHC has donated more than $1 million to local nonprofits in the last five years.

The contributions support organizations working throughout the region to strengthen the health, well-being and quality of life of Coachella Valley residents. DOHC's community partnerships extend beyond traditional healthcare, recognizing that a healthy community is shaped by access to resources, education, support services and opportunities for people of all ages.

"As someone who is deeply connected to the Coachella Valley, I have a unique vantage point to see the bigger picture of these nonprofit donations. I see firsthand how DOHC consistently shows up for nonprofits across our Valley. Their investment strengthens the organizations doing important work on the ground and, ultimately, helps lift up our entire community," said Emmy Award-winning journalist and DOHC ambassador, Bianca Rae.

DOHC's commitment to local philanthropy was recently recognized by Desert Charities News, which selected Desert Oasis Healthcare for its inaugural Philanthropist Spotlight in the publication's October/November/December 2026 edition. The feature highlights DOHC's community involvement and its ongoing support of nonprofit organizations throughout the region.

DOHC's philanthropic support reaches organizations serving a wide range of needs throughout the Coachella Valley, including youth and families, seniors, education, food access, mental health and wellness, LGBTQ+ resources, community resources and other programs that help local residents thrive.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 60,000 members and patients throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Through its network of primary care physicians, specialists and healthcare services, DOHC is committed to providing coordinated, high-quality care close to home.

Media Contact

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Rob.Banchich@mydohc.com

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-invests-more-than-300-000-in-33-local-nonprof-1235787