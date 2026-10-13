Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
35 Millionen C$ Einsatz gegenüber 13 Millionen C$ erwartetem Gewinn für 2027
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 16:02 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desert Oasis Healthcare Invests More Than $300,000 in 33 Local Nonprofits in 2026

Community partnerships reflect DOHC's commitment to improving health and quality of life throughout the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is continuing its commitment to the Coachella Valley community, awarding more than $300,000 to over 33 local nonprofit organizations in 2026 alone. DOHC has donated more than $1 million to local nonprofits in the last five years.

The contributions support organizations working throughout the region to strengthen the health, well-being and quality of life of Coachella Valley residents. DOHC's community partnerships extend beyond traditional healthcare, recognizing that a healthy community is shaped by access to resources, education, support services and opportunities for people of all ages.

"As someone who is deeply connected to the Coachella Valley, I have a unique vantage point to see the bigger picture of these nonprofit donations. I see firsthand how DOHC consistently shows up for nonprofits across our Valley. Their investment strengthens the organizations doing important work on the ground and, ultimately, helps lift up our entire community," said Emmy Award-winning journalist and DOHC ambassador, Bianca Rae.

DOHC's commitment to local philanthropy was recently recognized by Desert Charities News, which selected Desert Oasis Healthcare for its inaugural Philanthropist Spotlight in the publication's October/November/December 2026 edition. The feature highlights DOHC's community involvement and its ongoing support of nonprofit organizations throughout the region.

DOHC's philanthropic support reaches organizations serving a wide range of needs throughout the Coachella Valley, including youth and families, seniors, education, food access, mental health and wellness, LGBTQ+ resources, community resources and other programs that help local residents thrive.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 60,000 members and patients throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Through its network of primary care physicians, specialists and healthcare services, DOHC is committed to providing coordinated, high-quality care close to home.

Media Contact
Rob Banchich
Director of Marketing
Rob.Banchich@mydohc.com

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-invests-more-than-300-000-in-33-local-nonprof-1235787

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.