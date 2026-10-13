Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery: Body Feminization Surgery Now Covered by Insurance

Gender affirming body feminization surgery is now covered by insurance with minimal costs to patients

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Insurance coverage for gender-affirming body feminization surgery is creating new opportunities for transgender people looking for gender affirming care as part of their transition. Dr. Javad Sajan, a triple board certified gender affirming surgeon at Allure Esthetic, accepts all private insurance for gender affirming body feminization surgery and is in-network with all carriers. This includes full-body liposuction, fat transfer to the buttocks & hips, breast augmentation, rib remodeling, and other body contouring, all done in 1 single stage surgery.

Body feminization surgery involves several procedures designed to create more traditionally feminine body proportions. For eligible patients, access to insurance-supported care may reduce financial barriers to treatment and allow for more coordinated surgical planning.

What Changed for Patients

Body feminization surgery has historically been classified as cosmetic, leaving patients to cover costs out of pocket. That classification has shifted. Many states, like Washington's Gender Affirming Treatment Act, prohibit health plans from denying medically necessary gender affirming treatment, including procedures once labeled cosmetic. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health Standards of Care, Version 8, recognizes body contouring as part of gender affirming care for eligible patients.

Insurers now review body feminization under the same medical necessity standards applied to other gender affirming surgeries. Patients who meet clinical criteria, including documentation from a mental health professional and a surgical consultation, can proceed with coverage in place.

"For years, patients told me they would have had this surgery a decade earlier if insurance had covered it," Dr. Sajan said. "That barrier is coming down, and it changes who can access this care."

Accepting all Private Insurance for Body Feminization Surgery

Dr. Sajan at Allure Esthetic accepts all private insurance plans for patients seeking body feminization surgery. A dedicated insurance team coordinates directly with carriers on each patient's behalf, verifying benefits, securing preauthorization, assembling medical necessity documentation, and managing appeals when a plan initially declines coverage. Patients do not need to navigate insurer requirements on their own.

How the Procedure Works

Body feminization surgery reshapes the torso and hips to create a silhouette consistent with a patient's gender identity. It generally includes breast augmentation or rib remodeling to narrow the lower ribcage and define the waist. The procedure also combines liposuction of the waist, flanks, and back with fat transfer to the hips and buttocks.

"The goal is a figure that reads as feminine at a glance, from any angle," Dr. Sajan said. "That comes from the relationship between the waist, the hips, and the chest, not from any one of them alone."

What Sets Dr. Sajan's Approach Apart

Dr. Sajan performs body feminization as a single-session operation rather than staging liposuction, fat transfer, and breast or rib work across separate surgeries. Treating the whole torso at once lets him adjust each element against the others during the procedure and spares patients repeated anesthesia and recovery periods.

He is one of a small number of surgeons in the world who perform the full range of gender affirming procedures, including facial feminization, tracheal shave, FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, and body contouring. He has done more than 10,000 gender affirming procedures for patients across the United States and abroad. He has been recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in the country by several media outlets, including Cosmopolitan magazine.

Care does not end at discharge. Dr. Sajan is personally on call 24 hours a day following every procedure. His clinic offers the Healera Surgical Assurance Program that covers qualifying complications and medically necessary revision surgery up to $15,000 at no additional cost, subject to program terms.

"Patients travel here because they want a surgeon who has done this many times and will answer the phone at 2 a.m. if something feels wrong," Dr. Sajan said. "Insurance coverage means that level of care is no longer limited to those who could pay for it outright."

Expanding Access to Gender-Affirming Care

Insurance coverage can make body feminization surgery more accessible to patients who previously postponed treatment because of cost. Patients should confirm their plan benefits, medical necessity requirements, and procedure-specific authorization before scheduling surgery. Allure Esthetic accepts all private insurance plans for gender-affirming surgery, helping eligible patients navigate coverage requirements and understand their potential out-of-pocket expenses.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: 206-209-0988

Email: contact@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/body-feminization-surgery-now-covered-by-insurance-1236145