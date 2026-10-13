New to The Street Signs RoboAI.io to 12-Part Media Series Spanning Linear TV, Earned Media, Outdoor Billboards and Accredited Investor Events

Year-long program will bring the Dubai-headquartered AI and intelligent-infrastructure group's story to U.S. and global investors through monthly executive interviews on Bloomberg Television, national commercials on FOX Business and Bloomberg, Times Square and Nasdaq billboards, and quarterly investor events in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / New to The Street, the financial media platform for public companies, today announced that it has signed Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq:AIIO) ("RoboAI.io" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed technology group building intelligent infrastructure across artificial intelligence, robotics and smart mobility, advanced manufacturing, and digital assets and capital, to a 12-part media series.

The series pairs RoboAI.io's next chapter with New to The Street's full distribution platform: linear television in four broadcast regions, earned media, outdoor billboards in New York City's financial and media corridors, and accredited investor events. Each month, a new executive interview will give investors a clear, direct view of the Company's strategy, platforms and milestones.

New to The Street has reserved the media assets, network approvals and TV commercial time to support RoboAI.io for the next 12 months, including commercial airtime during market hours, daily social media, and featured interview placement across its expansive YouTube ecosystem of 6.61 million subscribers. RoboAI.io will broadcast monthly on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Southeast Asia.

The program launches as RoboAI.io reports strong momentum. The Company reported September 2026 revenue of more than US$100 million and expects total revenue of approximately US$600 million for full-year 2026, primarily contributed by Quantum Core Capital, which it acquired in June. Its industrial group, ALIF Holding, recently broke ground on Phase I of the Umm Al Quwain Industrial Park, and the Company has announced plans for ALIF Composites, with 10 million square meters of annual capacity targeted for 2027.

A Fully Integrated, 12-Month Program

Linear Television

Monthly long-form executive interviews, filmed in New York City studios or by Zoom

Monthly sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television across the U.S. (reaching 124 million households), Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

Media assets, network approvals and TV commercial time reserved for the full 12 months

20 national RoboAI.io TV commercials per month on FOX Business and Bloomberg

100 commercial spots per month in the New York market, with 60% airing during market hours

Earned Media and Digital Distribution

Two professionally distributed global press releases per month

Featured interview placement, anchor-recorded video press releases and NewsOut amplification across the New to The Street TV (youtube.com/user/newtothestreet1) and NewsOut (youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel) YouTube ecosystem of 6.61 million subscribers

Syndicated news coverage across leading financial platforms, and feature coverage in Wall Street New York Magazine

Daily custom posts across X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram, plus CEO podcasts and monthly short-form connected-TV content

Outdoor Billboards

Three eight-story Reuters (Cascade) billboards at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in Times Square

Placements on the Nasdaq Grand Tower and the Broadway Grand billboard at the Nasdaq entrance, running 15 hours a day

Accredited Investor Events

Quarterly VIP events at Hudson Yards, New York City, connecting management with accredited investors, retail brokers and analysts

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq:AIIO), headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a Nasdaq-listed technology group building intelligent infrastructure across four platforms: artificial intelligence; robotics and smart mobility; advanced manufacturing; and digital assets and capital. Its industrial group, Alif Holding, is dedicated to building intelligent industries through the development, integration and manufacturing of AI systems, serving government, public sector and mission-critical domains. Through its subsidiary Neurovia AI, the Company develops AI software and visual data infrastructure. Quantum Core Capital ("QC Capital"), its AI-powered deep-tech holding and venture-building platform, incubates, invests in and operates businesses across artificial intelligence, robotics, digital infrastructure and the next-generation digital economy. For more information, visit roboai.io.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a financial media platform for public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs. Its integrated programs combine linear television on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, a YouTube ecosystem of 6.61 million subscribers across New to The Street TV and NewsOut, earned media, Times Square and Nasdaq billboards, and accredited investor events in New York City. Only Opportunities to Consider. For more information, visit NewtoTheStreet.com.

Watch on YouTube:

New to The Street TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/newtothestreet1

NewsOut: https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications, New to The Street

monica@newtothestreet.com

To Book Your Series

John Battenfield

New to The Street

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-roboai.io-nasdaq-aiio-to-12-part-media-series-spanning-1236264