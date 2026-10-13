-Laurel will turn work done in Legora into time entries on the right matter, and the two companies will jointly develop ways to measure AI's value-

Legora, the agentic operating system for legal work, and Laurel, the work intelligence platform for professional services firms, today announced a partnership that brings automatic time capture to legal work done in Legora. Laurel will turn every task a lawyer completes in Legora into a time entry, with the client, the matter, and what was done, ready for the lawyer to review.

Recording time is work that lawyers cannot bill for. Entries are often reconstructed from memory at the end of a day or week, and the short tasks in between are easy to miss, which over a year adds up to real revenue a firm never invoices. As more of the working day moves into AI platforms such as Legora, firm leaders also want a clearer view of how that work is changing and what return it is producing.

In the first phase of the Legora Laurel partnership, firms using both platforms will get:

Time entries written from the work itself : Each task in Legora is recorded on the right client matter with a specific narrative, such as "Analyze indemnification provisions in draft asset purchase agreement."

: Each task in Legora is recorded on the right client matter with a specific narrative, such as "Analyze indemnification provisions in draft asset purchase agreement." Less time spent on timesheets : Lawyers spend less unbillable time reconstructing what they did in Legora and submitting their time entries.

: Lawyers spend less unbillable time reconstructing what they did in Legora and submitting their time entries. Fewer gaps in the record : Because work in Legora is logged as it happens, the short stretches that tend to slip through are captured, so less of the work lawyers actually do goes unrecorded.

: Because work in Legora is logged as it happens, the short stretches that tend to slip through are captured, so less of the work lawyers actually do goes unrecorded. One record for each matter: Entries from Legora sit alongside the time Laurel captures from email, documents, calls, and other applications, each attributed to the right lawyer and matter.

The second phase of the partnership looks beyond the timesheet. Laurel and Legora will jointly develop ways to measure how Legora is used and the value that AI-powered legal work brings to law firms, with each side supplying the data needed to make the picture complete and credible. In consultation with customers, Legora and Laurel will decide which measures matter most, how to calculate them, and how these insights are surfaced on the Legora and Laurel platforms. It is meant to give firm leaders a clearer view of how their lawyers work, how much they rely on Legora, what work is done on Legora, and the value that Legora delivers.

"Firms choose Legora because it changes the way their lawyers work and drives positive business outcomes, and they should be able to see that change in their numbers," said Gabriel Quek, Senior Director of Technology Partnerships at Legora. "With Laurel, time spent in Legora is recorded as lawyers work, and together we're building a credible way for firm leaders to see where Legora is making a difference."

"AI work now takes up a growing share of a lawyer's day, and it has been among the hardest to capture," said Kourosh Zamani, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at Laurel. "With Legora, we can turn each piece of that work into a time entry on the right matter, described in terms a client will recognize, and build the record firms need to judge what their AI investment is delivering."

Firms using both platforms will receive details on availability as the rollout begins, with automated time capture from Legora to be available first.

About Legora

Legora is the agentic operating system for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by more than 130,000 legal professionals at more than 2,000 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 80 markets.

About Laurel

Laurel is the work intelligence platform for professional services AI handles capture, classification, and narrative drafting, automating the administrative work draining professional time and turning every work activity into ready-to-review timesheets, real-time profitability, AI ROI, and pricing intelligence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013379897/en/

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Media contact:

Georgina Heaume

SPOKE

E: georgina@hellospoke.co.uk