Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - The Broadway Company, a multi-family and manufactured housing company, in partnership with Parkstone Communities, has announced the purchase of Heathermoor Estates, a 116-lot manufactured housing community in Moody, Alabama.

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Key Takeaways:

Heathermoor Estates sits about 25 miles east of downtown Birmingham, along the Interstate 20 corridor in St. Clair County.

The Broadway Company continues to pursue targeted expansion of the asset class in Alabama and other core markets nationally.

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ABOUT THE BROADWAY COMPANY

The Broadway Company (TBC) is a fully integrated real estate investment company focused on multi-family and manufactured housing, with communities professionally managed by Moon Street, its in-house property management arm. Founded in 2011, TBC through its professional leadership brings experience in corporate governance, asset management, acquisitions, accounting, and leasing, and has successfully completed over 90 investments. Tana E. Weissman cofounded TBC with Jason S. Weissman, who also founded and leads Boston Realty Advisors (BRA), the largest independently owned commercial real estate brokerage in New England. For more, please visit www.tbcre.com.

ABOUT PARKSTONE COMMUNITIES

Parkstone Communities is a manufactured housing owner-operator based in Richmond, Virginia, and founded by Sam Turner, who acquired his first community in 2015. Parkstone has since grown to a portfolio of more than 30 manufactured housing communities across the U.S., supported by a home-office team and field operators who provide institutional-level property and asset management. For more, please visit https://parkstonecommunities.com.

Source: The Broadway Company

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318711