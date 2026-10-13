

EQS Newswire / 13/10/2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2026 - Gari Village, located in the Dawagengzha scenic area, has in recent years been successfully tapping into the lucrative tourism market. In 2024, its 158 guesthouses accommodated over a million visitors, generating revenue of 120 million yuan, with each household earning an extra 20,000 yuan in the year.





During the 2025 red-leaf season, weekly tourism revenue exceeded 1.5 million yuan, thanks to initiatives such as mushroom picking and Guozhuang dance lessons, and the sale of local specialties such as yak meat. Party Secretary Asheng says he will keep exploring new ways of making life better for the villagers.

Hashtag: CGTN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: CGTN

13/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News