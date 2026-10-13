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ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 16:26 Uhr
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Tetra Pak Earns Ecovadis Sustainability Platinum Medal for Second Consecutive Year

Increased score reflects continued progress in sustainability performance and places Tetra Pak among top 1% of companies assessed globally

LAUSANNE, CH / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Tetra Pak has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum medal for the second consecutive year, maintaining the highest level of recognition in one of the world's most widely used business sustainability assessments. The company improved its overall score to 87/100, up from 85/100 in 2025, and remains among the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis globally1.

The recognition reflects Tetra Pak's continued efforts to strengthen sustainability across its operations and value chain, while supporting more resilient food systems. As food producers face increasing challenges from climate change, resource constraints and supply chain disruption, the company is focused on helping customers produce, process, package and distribute food more efficiently, securely and sustainably. This approach reflects Tetra Pak's purpose of making food safe and available, everywhere, while protecting what is good: food, people and the planet.

The improved overall score was driven by higher scores in the assessed areas of environment, ethics and sustainable procurement, reflecting a series of actions across Tetra Pak's sustainability agenda and reporting practices. In 2025, the company strengthened sustainability disclosures in its sustainability report, expanded reporting on sustainable procurement activities, introduced additional performance indicators and enhanced due diligence processes across its supply chain. These efforts were complemented by continued supplier engagement through the Join Us in Protecting the Planet programme, which now covers 145 suppliers representing the majority of total spend, and supports progress on climate action, nature, human rights and transparency across the value chain.

Martin Scott, Executive Vice President, Sustainability & Communications, Tetra Pak, comments: "As pressure increases on global food systems, strengthening food resilience has become a critical challenge. Achieving EcoVadis Platinum for the second consecutive year demonstrates the sustained commitment of our colleagues, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders to embedding sustainability across our business and value chain. This reinforces our commitment to supporting our customers with the resilience they need to succeed in a changing world."

Find out more about Tetra Pak's EcoVadis rating at this link.

END

Media contacts

ABOUT TETRA PAK?

We're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfil a purpose:

We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapak.com.

youtube.com/user/tetrapak
@tetrapak
https://www.linkedin.com/company/tetra-pak/

  1. https://ecovadis.com/suppliers/

Find more stories and multimedia from Tetra Pak at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/tetra-pak-earns-ecovadis-sustainability-platinum-medal-for-second-consecutive-y-1236290

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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