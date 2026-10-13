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ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 16:38 Uhr
80 Leser
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GreenMoney Journal: When Capital Meets Calling: From Financial Plan to Stewardship Vision

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / By Rachel McDonough, CFP, Wealth Squared and author, The River and the Garden

My new book, The River and the Garden follows three people across generations as they inherit, invest, and ultimately learn to steward capital as an act of faithfulness. Each one faces a version of the same question: What does it look like to intentionally cultivate something meaningful with surplus financial wealth, while still honoring the priority of providing for myself and my family.

But the book is anchored on a pair of metaphors that can bring clarity to investing. The river represents capital, always flowing. And the garden is what we choose to water and grow.

Real stewardship asks: To which garden will I direct my river? What if your wealth could be divided into portions: some safely compounding and generating income for family provision, some actively cultivating the version of the world you're called to create? What if you had clarity on which investments aligned with your deepest convictions about justice, redemption, and flourishing?

That clarity changes everything. Not because it promises ideal outcomes. But because it makes you coherent. Your life tells one story instead of two. Risk is embraced, not only for higher potential return, but for the sake of love. Family money conversations change forever.

Read Rachel's full article here and watch her insightful video as well - https://greenmoney.com/when-capital-meets-calling-from-financial-plan-to-stewardship-vision

=====


When Capital Meets Calling

Find more stories and multimedia from GreenMoney Journal at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/when-capital-meets-calling-from-financial-plan-to-stewardship-vision-1236299

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.