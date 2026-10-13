Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Kerry James, Head of Client Relations and Portfolio Specialist, Counterpoint Global, David Stephenson, Director, ETF Product Development, CIBC Global Asset Management ("CIBC GAM" or the "Company") and their teams, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate launch of the Company's four high-conviction, actively managed Counterpoint Global CIBC ETFs:

Counterpoint Global CIBC Global Permanence ETF (TSX: CCGP)

Counterpoint Global CIBC International Permanence ETF (TSX: CCIP)

Counterpoint Global CIBC U.S. Large Cap Growth ETF (TSX: CCUL)

Counterpoint Global CIBC U.S. Small Cap Growth ETF (TSX: CCUS)





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CCGP applies an active management approach with bottom-up stock selection, emphasizing companies with strong name recognition, durable competitive advantages, and attractive risk/reward profiles.

CCIP offers a bottom-up fundamental investment process, targeting companies with sustainable competitive advantages, strong balance sheets, and above average business visibility.

CCUL offers investors access to a portfolio of leading large-cap U.S. companies, selectively chosen for their strong growth potential and attractive valuations.

CCUS focuses on small-cap US companies, offering access to a segment often associated with higher growth potential and greater volatility.

These products mark the launch of the Counterpoint Global CIBC ETFs suite. For more information on the Company's complete ETF lineup, please visit: cibc.com/etfs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318715