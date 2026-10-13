AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE INC.: American Industry and Innovation Research Institute's Founder Session at FIU Highlights Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Cyber Resilience

October 7 event brings business leaders and industry experts together to explore practical strategies for building resilient businesses, navigating uncertainty, and strengthening economic opportunity.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / The American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) convened entrepreneurs and experts in business, leadership, cybersecurity, and community development on October 7 for the AMIIRI Innovation Lab: Founder Session at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus. The event was part of America's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development, an AMIIRI-led initiative designed to expand access to research, education, and practical resources that help entrepreneurs build stronger, more resilient businesses and contribute to sustainable economic development.

The Founder Session focused on the real-world challenges entrepreneurs face, from protecting business operations and leading through uncertainty to navigating new markets and turning innovative ideas into action. These discussions reinforced the initiative's commitment to equipping founders with practical knowledge, informed perspectives, and strategies that support long-term business success.

Through expert presentations, entrepreneurial experiences, and interactive discussions, the October 7 program gave founders opportunities to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and explore ways to overcome common business challenges.

Oksana Koval, President of the American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) and creator of America's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development, addressed the initiative's social and economic purpose and invited founders to help expand its reach.

Koval brings more than 18 years of experience in strategic communications and corporate reputation to her leadership of AMIIRI. She is also the founder and CEO of U.S.-based Smith Global Group, the author of The Architecture of Influence, and an author of articles in peer-reviewed academic journals. Her remarks connected the initiative's mission with the practical needs of entrepreneurs, emphasizing how access to research and expertise can strengthen businesses and the communities they serve

"Access to knowledge is an investment in America's economic future," Koval said. "We launched this national initiative earlier this year to bring research and expertise within reach of the people building businesses and creating opportunity. The Founder Session puts that commitment into practice, bringing founders together to learn from one another and turn expert insight into better decisions: from protecting their operations to leading through uncertainty and entering new markets. We invite entrepreneurs to help shape this effort and extend its reach, so that the knowledge shared in one room can create value far beyond it."

Karine Papikian, SHRM-SCP, AMIIRI Board Member for Leadership & Organizational Development and Owner of Ruben Legacy Group LLC, hosted the Founder Session and moderated its panel discussion. A leadership development and HR professional, Papikian leads the nationwide implementation of AMIIRI's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development, overseeing leadership engagement, cross-sector collaboration and long-term partnerships with businesses, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and community stakeholders.

Her work focuses on helping organizations and founders build the leadership capacity, team culture and people systems that make growth sustainable. As host, she connected the program's national objectives with the practical questions entrepreneurs face every day, guiding the conversation from cybersecurity and community impact to innovation, resilience and scaling.

"Our role is to bring expertise into the conversations where founders make decisions," Papikian said. "Connecting people, experience and practical knowledge is how we help this initiative translate into action."

The relationship between entrepreneurship and community development was a central theme. Jason Shelton, an attorney, adjunct professor, and former two-term mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, explored how entrepreneurs contribute through both the businesses they build and their involvement in community life.

"A founder's impact extends beyond the business itself," Shelton said. "Entrepreneurs help shape the strength and future of their communities through the opportunities they create and the contributions they make."

Cyber resilience and business continuity were central to the discussion led by Dr. Natalie Foster Johnson, a cybersecurity executive, researcher, educator, and Executive Director and Co-Founder of the CyberMINDS Research Institute. Drawing on her expertise in information security, cybersecurity governance, and cybersecurity law, Johnson presented "Cyber Resilience for Founders: Protecting What You're Building Before a Crisis."

Her session challenged entrepreneurs to see cybersecurity not just as a technical responsibility, but as a core business strategy. She emphasized identifying critical business assets, understanding operational risks, and preparing organizations to withstand and recover from disruption.

"Innovation creates opportunity, but resilience protects it. Entrepreneurs who build cybersecurity and business continuity into their strategy from day one are better positioned to protect their investments, maintain customer trust, and sustain long-term growth."

The panel, "Beyond the Buzzword: What Innovation Looks Like on the Ground," featured Anthony Rodriguez, Founder & Head Pitching Coach at Versatile Athletics, Dr. Natalie Foster Johnson, and Jason Shelton, with Karine Papikian moderating. The conversation explored how entrepreneurs can move beyond innovation as a concept and apply practical approaches to business challenges, organizational and personal resilience, and sustainable growth.

"No matter how much technology and AI try to replace people, they haven't been able to do it yet," Anthony Rodriguez said. "People need people. We see it in our own business numbers: our clients stay with us because of the human connection: the trust, the feedback and the personal attention behind every training session."

The program also brought an international dimension to the conversation through firsthand accounts of rebuilding businesses and developing educational projects across borders.

Valeriia Skorobohach, Dentist, Founder of Free Smile Dentistry (Ukraine) and Beauty Reveal Inc. (USA), Founder & CEO of DWELLENCE, hydroxyapatite-based oral care line, shared her experience rebuilding a business in a new country. She highlighted the adaptability and determination involved in establishing a business in an unfamiliar environment.

"Losing my clinics meant rebuilding, but I retained over 17 years of knowledge and experience in dentistry and medicine. Clinical judgment, patient communication, treatment planning, and leadership remained my foundation. Starting again in a new country taught me that professional value survives the loss of a location, equipment, or business. Rebuilding in the United States broadened my perspective: my expertise could support education, collaboration with medical professionals, business operations, and my own oral-care brand.

"I began asking how my knowledge could create value beyond personally delivering a service. That shift opened a path from clinical practice to systems, products, and a broader business-and a professional identity beyond one place or role. Knowledge can become a system, a business, and experience the foundation of a brand. For professionals starting again, ask what you know, which problems you can solve, and how your expertise can serve people in new ways. You can stay connected to your profession while building beyond your original practice."

Erika Obando, M.C.L.C., President and CEO of TPE Coaching & Consulting, brought a leadership and team culture development perspective to the program with her presentation, "NAWBO: The Power of Community and Networking with Intention." A TEDx and international speaker, author and Master Certified Life Coach, Obando connected the way founders build relationships with the way they lead teams, develop trust and create opportunities for collaboration. Her work through TPE focuses on translating leadership concepts into practical tools for individuals and organizations.

Drawing on her experience as NAWBO South Florida's 2024-2025 president, Obando illustrated how understanding people's strengths can guide team development. She presented a board team map organized around the four CliftonStrengths leadership domains: Executing, Influencing, Relationship Building and Strategic Thinking. The example showed founders a way to recognize complementary capabilities and approach collaboration more deliberately. During her presidency, the chapter earned its first Chapter of the Year recognition in its 42-year history, providing an organizational example alongside the presentation's practical tools.

Obando introduced the TPE Self-Audit to examine how leaders communicate and contribute; Active Listening and Curiosity to uncover others' priorities; and Managing Your Emotional Wealth to evaluate emotional demands, set boundaries and reflect on responses to challenges. Her principle, "Start with the give," encourages offering support before making an ask. A closing 24-Hour Connection Challenge invited participants to reconnect with one person, introduce two people and follow up without asking for anything.

For businesses seeking stronger leadership and team culture, the presentation highlighted how everyday habits of communication, contribution and follow-through can support the relationships on which growth depends. Erika Obando and TPE Coaching & Consulting's work is detailed at TPECoaching.com.

Salvina Ilnytska is an entrepreneur with over 12 years of experience and the Founder & CEO of the BALANCE Ecosystem: BALANCE Psychological Care Center and the International School of Nutrition.

She shared her experience developing structured educational methodologies, building professional teams, and creating scalable organizational systems that reduce dependence on the founder's direct involvement.

"My business began to grow when it learned to operate without my constant involvement in every task. Many entrepreneurs become the key employees in their own companies: they lead, sell, and solve everyday problems. But even expanding the team doesn't solve this problem on its own.

"Sustainable growth requires turning the founder's expertise into a clear system: defining the results we create for clients, how we achieve them, and what the team needs to repeat to deliver those results consistently. For me, delegation is not just about assigning tasks. It's about giving people responsibility and the authority to make decisions. The founder defines WHAT needs to be done, while the team determines HOW to do it.

"We have two simple rules: when you bring a problem, suggest a few possible solutions. When a task comes up for the third time, create a simple template, instruction, or checklist. The ultimate goal is not to teach the founder to work harder and faster, but to build a system within the company that consistently delivers results without the owner's constant involvement."

Together, the discussions positioned access to expertise, resilient leadership, and international perspective as connected priorities for business development. The Founder Session put AMIIRI's national initiative into practice by bringing these perspectives directly to entrepreneurs and linking their business challenges to broader questions of economic opportunity and community progress.

The Founder Session builds on America's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development, launched earlier in 2026 by the American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI). A national collaborative platform, the initiative brings together research, education, and practical business knowledge to expand access to resources that strengthen small businesses, advance innovation, and support sustainable economic development. Through programs such as the Founder Session, AMIIRI connects this national mission to the decisions and challenges entrepreneurs and the communities they serve face.

The Founder Session underscored the importance of connecting innovation, business resilience, leadership, and entrepreneurial experience to strengthen businesses and communities. As AMIIRI advances America's National Initiative for Knowledge, Innovation & Economic Development, programs such as the Founder Session illustrate how collaboration and access to practical knowledge can help entrepreneurs navigate challenges, pursue opportunities, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

About AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE (AMIIRI)

The American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) is an independent U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational institute dedicated to expanding public access to research, advancing evidence-based education, and making industry knowledge more accessible and practical for small businesses, professionals, and communities.

Since 2011, the American Industry and Innovation Research Institute has brought together academic experts, industry practitioners, business leaders, and subject-matter specialists to produce independent publications, educational resources, and collaborative initiatives that advance knowledge sharing, workforce development, and long-term economic resilience.

ABOUT US

AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE (AMIIRI)

The American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) is an independent U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational institute dedicated to expanding public access to research, advancing evidence-based education, and making industry knowledge more accessible and practical for small businesses, professionals, and communities.

Since 2011, the American Industry and Innovation Research Institute has brought together academic experts, industry practitioners, business leaders, and subject-matter specialists to produce independent publications, educational resources, and collaborative initiatives that advance knowledge sharing, workforce development, and long-term economic resilience.

American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI)

Contact: info@amiiri.org

Website: https://amiiri.org

SOURCE: AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE INC.

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