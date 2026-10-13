Max Stock Limited releases an immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of September 30, 2026

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970
CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of September 30, 2026:
A. Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):
Holder no.
Holder's Name
Name, class and
Updated no. of
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a
% equity % voting
1
Moose Holdco Ltd.
Max Stock
11,687,631
8.35 8.35
8.20 8.20
2
Ori Max
Max Stock
23,094,700
16.51 16.51
16.38 16.38
3
Ori Max
Max Stock Other
156,551
0 0
0 0
4
Ori Max
Max Stock PSU
106,502
0 0
0 0
5
Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
Max Stock
3,055,020
2.18 2.18
2.14 2.14
6
More Provident Funds and
Max Stock
5,374,726
3.84 3.84
3.77 3.77
7
Max Stock Ltd.
Max Stock
3,658,971
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
8
Migdal Insurance & Financial
Max Stock
12,102,158
8.65 8.65
8.49 8.49
9
Migdal Insurance & Financial
Max Stock
3,414,464
2.44 2.44
2.39 2.39
10
G. Gissin Advocates
Max Stock
46,022
0.03 0.03
0.03 0.03
11
Meitav Investment House
Max Stock
7,395,298
5.29 5.29
5.19 5.19
12
Meitav Investment House
Max Stock
404,744
0.29 0.29
0.28 0.28
13
Meitav Investment House
Max Stock
-7,804
0 0
0 0
14
Harel Insurance Investments
Max Stock
15,631,922
11.17 11.17
10.96 10.96
15
Harel Insurance Investments
Max Stock
-1
0 0
0 0
16
Harel Insurance Investments
Max Stock
4,786,828
3.42 3.42
3.36 3.36
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a
% equity % voting
62.17 62.17
61.19 61.19
B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):
Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:
Holder no.
Holder's Name
Name, class and
Updated no. of
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a fully
% equity % voting
17
Shlomo Cohen
Max Stock Op2020
189,921
0 0
0.16 0.16
18
Shlomo Cohen
Max Stock RSUs
34,974
0 0
0 0
19
Shahar Kanizo
Max Stock Op2020
103,937
0 0
0.09 0.09
20
Shahar Kanizo
Max Stock RSUs
27,979
0 0
0 0
21
Ofir Edri
Max Stock Op2020
131,461
0 0
0.11 0.11
22
Ofir Edri
Max Stock RSUs
27,979
0 0
0 0
23
Talia Sessler
Max Stock Op2020
159,100
0 0
0.13 0.13
24
Talia Sessler
Max Stock RSUs
27,979
0 0
0 0
25
Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan
Max Stock Op2020
83,937
0 0
0.08 0.08
26
Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan
Max Stock RSUs
27,979
0 0
0 0
27
Ifat Nir-Katz
Max Stock Op2020
83,937
0 0
0.08 0.08
28
Ifat Nir-Katz
Max Stock RSUs
27,979
0 0
0 0
29
Oz Paz
Max Stock Op2020
83,937
0 0
0.08 0.08
30
Oz Paz
Max Stock RSUs
27,979
0 0
0 0
31
Roie Biton
Max Stock Op2020
81,072
0 0
0.07 0.07
32
Roie Biton
Max Stock RSUs
20,984
0 0
0 0
% holdings
% equity % voting
% holdings (on a
% equity % voting
0 0
0.8 0.8
The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:
Name
Balance in
Change (+/-)
Maximal
Minimal
Comments (to the best of the
Ori Max -
0
+156,551
Held through Ori Max Ltd.
Ori Max -
0
+106,502
See above.
Y.D. More
2,972,907
+82,113
2.22 %
2.09 %
Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
Migdal
14,226,051
-2,123,893
10.17 %
8.65 %
Migdal Insurance & Financial
Migdal
3,536,752
-122,288
2.55 %
2.43 %
See above.
Meitav
7,545,027
-149,729
5.40 %
5.29 %
Meitav Investment House Ltd.
Meitav
0
+404,744
0.29 %
0 %
See above.
Meitav
-40,429
+32,625
0.02 %
0.00 %
See above.
Harel
15,865,575
-233,653
11.53 %
10.99 %
Harel Insurance Investments &
Harel
-62
+61
0.00 %
0.00 %
See above.
Harel
5,541,300
-754,472
3.98 %
3.42 %
See above.
Shlomo
85,000
+104,921
Allocation of options and
Shlomo
0
+34,974
See above.
Shahar
23,619
+80,318
Allocation of options and
Shahar
0
+27,979
See above.
Ofir Edri - Options
54,999
+76,462
Allocation of options and
Ofir Edri -
0
+27,979
See above.
Talia Sessler - Options
75,163
+83,937
Allocation of options and
Talia Sessler - RSUs
0
+27,979
See above.
Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan - Options
0
+83,937
Allocation of options and
Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan -
0
+27,979
See above.
Ifat Nir-Katz - Options
0
+83,937
Allocation of options and
Ifat Nir-Katz - RSUs
0
+27,979
See above.
Oz Paz - Options
0
+83,937
Allocation of options and
Oz Paz -
0
+27,979
See above.
Roie Biton - Options
0
+81,072
Allocation of options and
Roie Biton - RSUs
0
+20,984
See above.
(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.
This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on October 13, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01- 092871) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]
SOURCE Max Stock Limited