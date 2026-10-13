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PR Newswire
13.10.2026 16:52 Uhr
199 Leser
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Max Stock Limited releases an immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of September 30, 2026

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of September 30, 2026:

A. Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and
series of
security

Updated no. of
securities

% holdings

% equity % voting

% holdings (on a
fully diluted basis)

% equity % voting

1

Moose Holdco Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

11,687,631

8.35 8.35

8.20 8.20

2

Ori Max

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

23,094,700

16.51 16.51

16.38 16.38

3

Ori Max

Max Stock Other
Option

156,551

0 0

0 0

4

Ori Max

Max Stock PSU

106,502

0 0

0 0

5

Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
(mutual funds)

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

3,055,020

2.18 2.18

2.14 2.14

6

More Provident Funds and
Pension Ltd. (provident
funds)

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

5,374,726

3.84 3.84

3.77 3.77

7

Max Stock Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

3,658,971

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

8

Migdal Insurance & Financial
Holdings Ltd. - Profit sharing
life insurance policies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

12,102,158

8.65 8.65

8.49 8.49

9

Migdal Insurance & Financial
Holdings Ltd. - Mutual fund
management companies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

3,414,464

2.44 2.44

2.39 2.39

10

G. Gissin Advocates

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

46,022

0.03 0.03

0.03 0.03

11

Meitav Investment House
Ltd. - Mutual fund
management companies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

7,395,298

5.29 5.29

5.19 5.19

12

Meitav Investment House
Ltd. - Provident funds

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

404,744

0.29 0.29

0.28 0.28

13

Meitav Investment House
Ltd. - Market maker

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

-7,804

0 0

0 0

14

Harel Insurance Investments
and Financial Services Ltd. -
Provident funds

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

15,631,922

11.17 11.17

10.96 10.96

15

Harel Insurance Investments
and Financial Services Ltd. -
Nostro

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

-1

0 0

0 0

16

Harel Insurance Investments
and Financial Services Ltd. -
Mutual Funds and ETFs

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

4,786,828

3.42 3.42

3.36 3.36

% holdings

% equity % voting

% holdings (on a
fully diluted basis)

% equity % voting

62.17 62.17

61.19 61.19

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and
series of security

Updated no. of
securities

% holdings

% equity % voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity % voting

17

Shlomo Cohen

Max Stock Op2020
share options

189,921

0 0

0.16 0.16

18

Shlomo Cohen

Max Stock RSUs

34,974

0 0

0 0

19

Shahar Kanizo

Max Stock Op2020
share options

103,937

0 0

0.09 0.09

20

Shahar Kanizo

Max Stock RSUs

27,979

0 0

0 0

21

Ofir Edri

Max Stock Op2020
share options

131,461

0 0

0.11 0.11

22

Ofir Edri

Max Stock RSUs

27,979

0 0

0 0

23

Talia Sessler

Max Stock Op2020
share options

159,100

0 0

0.13 0.13

24

Talia Sessler

Max Stock RSUs

27,979

0 0

0 0

25

Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan

Max Stock Op2020
share options

83,937

0 0

0.08 0.08

26

Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan

Max Stock RSUs

27,979

0 0

0 0

27

Ifat Nir-Katz

Max Stock Op2020
share options

83,937

0 0

0.08 0.08

28

Ifat Nir-Katz

Max Stock RSUs

27,979

0 0

0 0

29

Oz Paz

Max Stock Op2020
share options

83,937

0 0

0.08 0.08

30

Oz Paz

Max Stock RSUs

27,979

0 0

0 0

31

Roie Biton

Max Stock Op2020
share options

81,072

0 0

0.07 0.07

32

Roie Biton

Max Stock RSUs

20,984

0 0

0 0

% holdings

% equity % voting

% holdings (on a
fully diluted basis)

% equity % voting

0 0

0.8 0.8

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name

Balance in
previous
report
(30-Jun-2026)

Change (+/-)

Maximal
holding
in period
(%)

Minimal
holding
in period
(%)

Comments (to the best of the
Company's knowledge)

Ori Max -
Other Options

0

+156,551



Held through Ori Max Ltd.
(company no. 51-507096-9), a
company wholly owned by Mr.
Ori Max. On January 8, 2026,
the shareholders' agreement
between Moose Holdco Ltd.
and Ori Max Ltd. expired,
following which the parties
ceased to be controlling
shareholders of the Company.
For additional details, see the
immediate report dated
January 8, 2026 (Ref. No.
2026-01-003672).

Ori Max -
PSUs

0

+106,502



See above.

Y.D. More
Investments
Ltd. (Mutual
funds)

2,972,907

+82,113

2.22 %

2.09 %

Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
("More Investments") holds
more than 5% of Max Stock's
share capital through the
mutual funds and provident
funds managed by the More
Investments group. More
Investments is a public
company jointly controlled by
Messrs. Eli Levi, Yosef Levi,
Binyamin Meirov, Yosef
Meirov, Michael Meirov and
Dotan Meirov.

Migdal
Insurance &
Financial
Holdings Ltd.
- Profit
sharing life
insurance policies

14,226,051

-2,123,893

10.17 %

8.65 %

Migdal Insurance & Financial
Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds
more than 5% of Max Stock's
share capital through the
reporting entities managed by
the Migdal corporate group.
Migdal is a public company
which, to the best of the
Company's knowledge, is
ultimately controlled by Mr.
Shlomo Eliyahu.

Migdal
Insurance &
Financial Holdings Ltd.
- Mutual fund management
companies

3,536,752

-122,288

2.55 %

2.43 %

See above.

Meitav
Investment
House Ltd. -
Mutual fund management
companies

7,545,027

-149,729

5.40 %

5.29 %

Meitav Investment House Ltd.
("Meitav") holds more than 5%
of Max Stock's share capital
through the mutual funds and
provident funds managed by
the Meitav corporate group.
The controlling shareholders of
Meitav are Mr. Avner Stepak
and Mr. Eli Barkat.

Meitav
Investment
House Ltd. -
Provident
funds

0

+404,744

0.29 %

0 %

See above.

Meitav
Investment
House Ltd. -
Market maker

-40,429

+32,625

0.02 %

0.00 %

See above.

Harel
Insurance
Investments
& Financial
Services Ltd.
- Provident
funds

15,865,575

-233,653

11.53 %

10.99 %

Harel Insurance Investments &
Financial Services Ltd.
("Harel") holds more than 5%
of Max Stock's share capital
through the reporting entities
managed by the Harel
corporate group. Harel is
ultimately controlled by Mr.
Yair Hamburger, Mr. Gideon
Hamburger and Ms. Nurit
Manor.

Harel
Insurance
Investments
& Financial
Services Ltd.
- Nostro

-62

+61

0.00 %

0.00 %

See above.

Harel
Insurance
Investments
& Financial Services Ltd.
- Mutual
Funds and ETFs

5,541,300

-754,472

3.98 %

3.42 %

See above.

Shlomo
Cohen -
Options

85,000

+104,921



Allocation of options and
restricted share units to senior
officers of the Company in
accordance with the terms of
the Company's equity
compensation plan, pursuant
to a non-material private
placement report dated August
11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-
075048).

Shlomo
Cohen -
RSUs

0

+34,974



See above.

Shahar
Kanizo - Options

23,619

+80,318



Allocation of options and
restricted share units to senior
officers of the Company in
accordance with the terms of
the Company's equity
compensation plan, pursuant
to a non-material private
placement report dated August
11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-
075048).

Shahar
Kanizo -
RSUs

0

+27,979



See above.

Ofir Edri - Options

54,999

+76,462



Allocation of options and
restricted share units to senior
officers of the Company in
accordance with the terms of
the Company's equity
compensation plan, pursuant
to a non-material private
placement report dated August
11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-
075048).

Ofir Edri -
RSUs

0

+27,979



See above.

Talia Sessler - Options

75,163

+83,937



Allocation of options and
restricted share units to senior
officers of the Company in
accordance with the terms of
the Company's equity
compensation plan, pursuant
to a non-material private
placement report dated August
11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-
075048).

Talia Sessler - RSUs

0

+27,979



See above.

Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan - Options

0

+83,937



Allocation of options and
restricted share units to senior
officers of the Company in
accordance with the terms of
the Company's equity
compensation plan, pursuant
to a non-material private
placement report dated August
11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-
075048).

Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan -
RSUs

0

+27,979



See above.

Ifat Nir-Katz - Options

0

+83,937



Allocation of options and
restricted share units to senior
officers of the Company in
accordance with the terms of
the Company's equity
compensation plan, pursuant
to a non-material private
placement report dated August
11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-
075048).

Ifat Nir-Katz - RSUs

0

+27,979



See above.

Oz Paz - Options

0

+83,937



Allocation of options and
restricted share units to senior
officers of the Company in
accordance with the terms of
the Company's equity
compensation plan, pursuant
to a non-material private
placement report dated August
11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-
075048).

Oz Paz -
RSUs

0

+27,979



See above.

Roie Biton - Options

0

+81,072



Allocation of options and
restricted share units to senior
officers of the Company in
accordance with the terms of
the Company's equity
compensation plan, pursuant
to a non-material private
placement report dated August
11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-075048).

Roie Biton - RSUs

0

+20,984



See above.

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on October 13, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01- 092871) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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