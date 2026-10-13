Max Stock Limited releases an immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of September 30, 2026

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of September 30, 2026:

A. Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and

series of

security Updated no. of

securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a

fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 1 Moose Holdco Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 11,687,631 8.35 8.35 8.20 8.20 2 Ori Max Max Stock

Ordinary Share 23,094,700 16.51 16.51 16.38 16.38 3 Ori Max Max Stock Other

Option 156,551 0 0 0 0 4 Ori Max Max Stock PSU 106,502 0 0 0 0 5 Y.D. More Investments Ltd.

(mutual funds) Max Stock

Ordinary Share 3,055,020 2.18 2.18 2.14 2.14 6 More Provident Funds and

Pension Ltd. (provident

funds) Max Stock

Ordinary Share 5,374,726 3.84 3.84 3.77 3.77 7 Max Stock Ltd. Max Stock

Ordinary Share 3,658,971 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 8 Migdal Insurance & Financial

Holdings Ltd. - Profit sharing

life insurance policies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 12,102,158 8.65 8.65 8.49 8.49 9 Migdal Insurance & Financial

Holdings Ltd. - Mutual fund

management companies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 3,414,464 2.44 2.44 2.39 2.39 10 G. Gissin Advocates Max Stock

Ordinary Share 46,022 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 11 Meitav Investment House

Ltd. - Mutual fund

management companies Max Stock

Ordinary Share 7,395,298 5.29 5.29 5.19 5.19 12 Meitav Investment House

Ltd. - Provident funds Max Stock

Ordinary Share 404,744 0.29 0.29 0.28 0.28 13 Meitav Investment House

Ltd. - Market maker Max Stock

Ordinary Share -7,804 0 0 0 0 14 Harel Insurance Investments

and Financial Services Ltd. -

Provident funds Max Stock

Ordinary Share 15,631,922 11.17 11.17 10.96 10.96 15 Harel Insurance Investments

and Financial Services Ltd. -

Nostro Max Stock

Ordinary Share -1 0 0 0 0 16 Harel Insurance Investments

and Financial Services Ltd. -

Mutual Funds and ETFs Max Stock

Ordinary Share 4,786,828 3.42 3.42 3.36 3.36

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a

fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 62.17 62.17 61.19 61.19

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and

series of security Updated no. of

securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully

diluted basis) % equity % voting 17 Shlomo Cohen Max Stock Op2020

share options 189,921 0 0 0.16 0.16 18 Shlomo Cohen Max Stock RSUs 34,974 0 0 0 0 19 Shahar Kanizo Max Stock Op2020

share options 103,937 0 0 0.09 0.09 20 Shahar Kanizo Max Stock RSUs 27,979 0 0 0 0 21 Ofir Edri Max Stock Op2020

share options 131,461 0 0 0.11 0.11 22 Ofir Edri Max Stock RSUs 27,979 0 0 0 0 23 Talia Sessler Max Stock Op2020

share options 159,100 0 0 0.13 0.13 24 Talia Sessler Max Stock RSUs 27,979 0 0 0 0 25 Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan Max Stock Op2020

share options 83,937 0 0 0.08 0.08 26 Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan Max Stock RSUs 27,979 0 0 0 0 27 Ifat Nir-Katz Max Stock Op2020

share options 83,937 0 0 0.08 0.08 28 Ifat Nir-Katz Max Stock RSUs 27,979 0 0 0 0 29 Oz Paz Max Stock Op2020

share options 83,937 0 0 0.08 0.08 30 Oz Paz Max Stock RSUs 27,979 0 0 0 0 31 Roie Biton Max Stock Op2020

share options 81,072 0 0 0.07 0.07 32 Roie Biton Max Stock RSUs 20,984 0 0 0 0

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a

fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 0 0 0.8 0.8

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name Balance in

previous

report

(30-Jun-2026) Change (+/-) Maximal

holding

in period

(%) Minimal

holding

in period

(%) Comments (to the best of the

Company's knowledge) Ori Max -

Other Options 0 +156,551



Held through Ori Max Ltd.

(company no. 51-507096-9), a

company wholly owned by Mr.

Ori Max. On January 8, 2026,

the shareholders' agreement

between Moose Holdco Ltd.

and Ori Max Ltd. expired,

following which the parties

ceased to be controlling

shareholders of the Company.

For additional details, see the

immediate report dated

January 8, 2026 (Ref. No.

2026-01-003672). Ori Max -

PSUs 0 +106,502



See above. Y.D. More

Investments

Ltd. (Mutual

funds) 2,972,907 +82,113 2.22 % 2.09 % Y.D. More Investments Ltd.

("More Investments") holds

more than 5% of Max Stock's

share capital through the

mutual funds and provident

funds managed by the More

Investments group. More

Investments is a public

company jointly controlled by

Messrs. Eli Levi, Yosef Levi,

Binyamin Meirov, Yosef

Meirov, Michael Meirov and

Dotan Meirov. Migdal

Insurance &

Financial

Holdings Ltd.

- Profit

sharing life

insurance policies 14,226,051 -2,123,893 10.17 % 8.65 % Migdal Insurance & Financial

Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds

more than 5% of Max Stock's

share capital through the

reporting entities managed by

the Migdal corporate group.

Migdal is a public company

which, to the best of the

Company's knowledge, is

ultimately controlled by Mr.

Shlomo Eliyahu. Migdal

Insurance &

Financial Holdings Ltd.

- Mutual fund management

companies 3,536,752 -122,288 2.55 % 2.43 % See above. Meitav

Investment

House Ltd. -

Mutual fund management

companies 7,545,027 -149,729 5.40 % 5.29 % Meitav Investment House Ltd.

("Meitav") holds more than 5%

of Max Stock's share capital

through the mutual funds and

provident funds managed by

the Meitav corporate group.

The controlling shareholders of

Meitav are Mr. Avner Stepak

and Mr. Eli Barkat. Meitav

Investment

House Ltd. -

Provident

funds 0 +404,744 0.29 % 0 % See above. Meitav

Investment

House Ltd. -

Market maker -40,429 +32,625 0.02 % 0.00 % See above. Harel

Insurance

Investments

& Financial

Services Ltd.

- Provident

funds 15,865,575 -233,653 11.53 % 10.99 % Harel Insurance Investments &

Financial Services Ltd.

("Harel") holds more than 5%

of Max Stock's share capital

through the reporting entities

managed by the Harel

corporate group. Harel is

ultimately controlled by Mr.

Yair Hamburger, Mr. Gideon

Hamburger and Ms. Nurit

Manor. Harel

Insurance

Investments

& Financial

Services Ltd.

- Nostro -62 +61 0.00 % 0.00 % See above. Harel

Insurance

Investments

& Financial Services Ltd.

- Mutual

Funds and ETFs 5,541,300 -754,472 3.98 % 3.42 % See above. Shlomo

Cohen -

Options 85,000 +104,921



Allocation of options and

restricted share units to senior

officers of the Company in

accordance with the terms of

the Company's equity

compensation plan, pursuant

to a non-material private

placement report dated August

11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-

075048). Shlomo

Cohen -

RSUs 0 +34,974



See above. Shahar

Kanizo - Options 23,619 +80,318



Allocation of options and

restricted share units to senior

officers of the Company in

accordance with the terms of

the Company's equity

compensation plan, pursuant

to a non-material private

placement report dated August

11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-

075048). Shahar

Kanizo -

RSUs 0 +27,979



See above. Ofir Edri - Options 54,999 +76,462



Allocation of options and

restricted share units to senior

officers of the Company in

accordance with the terms of

the Company's equity

compensation plan, pursuant

to a non-material private

placement report dated August

11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-

075048). Ofir Edri -

RSUs 0 +27,979



See above. Talia Sessler - Options 75,163 +83,937



Allocation of options and

restricted share units to senior

officers of the Company in

accordance with the terms of

the Company's equity

compensation plan, pursuant

to a non-material private

placement report dated August

11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-

075048). Talia Sessler - RSUs 0 +27,979



See above. Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan - Options 0 +83,937



Allocation of options and

restricted share units to senior

officers of the Company in

accordance with the terms of

the Company's equity

compensation plan, pursuant

to a non-material private

placement report dated August

11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-

075048). Eliezer (Elik) Kaplan -

RSUs 0 +27,979



See above. Ifat Nir-Katz - Options 0 +83,937



Allocation of options and

restricted share units to senior

officers of the Company in

accordance with the terms of

the Company's equity

compensation plan, pursuant

to a non-material private

placement report dated August

11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-

075048). Ifat Nir-Katz - RSUs 0 +27,979



See above. Oz Paz - Options 0 +83,937



Allocation of options and

restricted share units to senior

officers of the Company in

accordance with the terms of

the Company's equity

compensation plan, pursuant

to a non-material private

placement report dated August

11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-

075048). Oz Paz -

RSUs 0 +27,979



See above. Roie Biton - Options 0 +81,072



Allocation of options and

restricted share units to senior

officers of the Company in

accordance with the terms of

the Company's equity

compensation plan, pursuant

to a non-material private

placement report dated August

11, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-075048). Roie Biton - RSUs 0 +20,984



See above.

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on October 13, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01- 092871) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited