Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Showcases Its Latest Products at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026

Following its appearances at major international exhibitions, including IFA in Berlin and the Tokyo Game Show, Epomaker is heading to Hong Kong this October to present its latest keyboards, gaming mice, and audio products at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 (Autumn Edition).

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the fair brings together electronics manufacturers, technology brands, buyers, and industry professionals from around the world.

The exhibition will take place from October 13 to 16, 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Visitors can find Epomaker at Booth 1CON-006, where Epomaker will showcase recent releases and popular models, including mechanical and magnetic keyboards, gaming mice, and headsets.

RT Series: Retro Aesthetics, Modern Innovation

The RT Series combines retro-inspired aesthetics with unconventional approaches to keyboard functionality and customization. Among the featured models, the RT75 introduces interchangeable screens and buttons, letting users personalize the keyboard's controls and look.

The RT98 features a detachable numeric keypad that can be positioned on either side of the main keyboard. This modular arrangement accommodates different desk setups and user preferences, offering greater flexibility for both productivity and everyday use.

TMR Technology and HE Series: Precision and Responsiveness for Gaming

At the exhibition, Epomaker will feature the HE65 V2 TMR and HE75 V2 TMR, both incorporating tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensing technology.

By detecting changes in magnetic resistance, TMR technology enables precise key input detection and adjustable actuation. Both keyboards also support magnetic and mechanical switches, allowing users to explore different typing characteristics within the same keyboard platform.

In addition, Epomaker will showcase the HE75 V2, HE108, HE80, and HE68 Lite, offering a range of layouts and features tailored to different gaming needs.

Mechanical Keyboards for Different Workspaces

Beyond gaming-focused models, Epomaker will present a range of mechanical keyboards designed for everyday typing, productivity, and personalized desk setups.

As one of Epomaker's established mechanical keyboard families, the TH Series will be represented by the TH65, TH80 V2 Pro, and TH108 V2 Pro, covering a range of layouts from compact to full-size to accommodate different desk spaces and key configurations.

Beyond the TH Series, Epomaker will also showcase the Galaxy100 Lite, Luma100, and Glyph. The Galaxy100 Lite features a space-efficient 96% layout, a rotary knob, and a multi-layer sound-dampening structure, balancing everyday functionality with a refined typing experience. The Luma100 combines an aluminum construction with a slim, low-profile design for a clean and minimalist desk setup. The Glyph stands out with its distinctive retro typewriter-inspired design, bringing a nostalgic aesthetic to modern keyboard setups.

Epomaker will also showcase the FALLEN Series, an official collaboration with Human: Fall Flat celebrating the game's 10th anniversary. Featuring a specially designed keyboard and keycap set, the collection draws inspiration from the game's playful characters and dreamlike environments.

NEX Lite and GX1: Expanding Beyond Keyboards

The NEX Lite gaming mouse adopts an ergonomic shape designed to follow the natural contours of the hand. Equipped with a PAW3311 sensor, adjustable DPI settings, and configurable debounce settings, it offers practical control for gaming and everyday use.

The GX1, Epomaker's first gaming headset, has an open-back design and is intended to deliver a more spacious listening experience, with an emphasis on positional audio and comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Booth Activity: Scan Badge, Tear to Win

In addition to exploring the product lineup, visitors can take part in Epomaker's "Scan Badge, Tear to Win" activity.

During Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 (Autumn Edition), all visitors are welcome to stop by Booth 1CON-006, where the EPOMAKER team will be available to engage with community members, attendees, industry partners, and media representatives, share insights into its product design philosophy, and explore opportunities for future product development and collaboration.

For more information about Epomaker's participation in Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 (Autumn Edition), or to schedule a press appointment, please contact:

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Epomaker Website

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-showcases-its-latest-products-at-hong-kong-electronics-f-1235631