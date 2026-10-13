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DW

WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
13.10.26 | 09:22
71,05 
+0,32 % +0,23
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 17:26 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DP World: Transforming Trade: Taking Peruvian Products to Global Markets With TASA

Strengthening Peru's Global Competitiveness Through Efficient Supply Chains

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Peru is a key player in the global fishmeal and fish oil industry, and reliable logistics are essential to connecting its products with international markets.

Through its partnership with TASA, one of Peru's leading fishing companies, DP World helps facilitate the movement of fishmeal and fish oil from Peru to customers around the world. With approximately 75% of TASA's container shipments handled through DP World, the collaboration demonstrates the importance of integrated logistics solutions in supporting international trade.

By strengthening supply chain efficiency and providing reliable access to global markets, DP World helps TASA enhance the competitiveness of Peruvian products on the world stage.

Transforming trade means connecting Peruvian businesses to global opportunities.

Watch the video to discover how DP World and TASA are working together to move Peru's exports further.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/transforming-trade-taking-peruvian-products-to-global-markets-with-tasa-1236327

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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