Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Names John Staines as Partner and Leader of Global HR Practice

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of John Staines as a partner and leader of the firm's Global HR Practice. Based in Los Angeles, Staines advises boards, chief executive officers and senior human resources leaders on the recruitment of chief human resources officers, chief people officers and other senior executives, helping organizations build leadership teams that enable growth, transformation and long-term performance.

With more than 35 years of experience spanning executive search and senior human resources leadership, Staines brings a distinctive perspective to leadership and talent advisory. A multiple-time chief human resources officer, he has extensive experience across consumer, healthcare, life sciences and technology and has advised organizations on senior HR and broader C-suite appointments. His work is informed by decades of firsthand experience leading global human resources organizations through periods of growth, transformation and organizational change.

"John brings an exceptional combination of executive search expertise and firsthand HR leadership experience to Caldwell," said Peter Reed, regional managing partner, US. "Having spent much of his career in senior human resources roles, he understands the opportunities and challenges facing HR leaders from the inside and brings that perspective to every client engagement. His relationships, judgment and consultative approach will be tremendous assets to our clients as they make critical leadership and talent decisions."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Staines was managing partner and leader of the Global Human Resources Practice at a global executive search firm, where he built and grew the practice while advising clients on executive search and leadership matters. Previously, he led human capital practices at executive search and leadership advisory firms and founded Global HR Solutions, a consulting firm focused on human resources strategy, organizational effectiveness and leadership development.

Earlier in his career, Staines held senior human resources leadership roles with Cigna, Medco Health Solutions, KB Home, DaVita, Gap, Mattel and PepsiCo, among others. Across these roles, he led global talent and organizational initiatives, strategic workforce planning and large-scale transformation efforts. He also serves in advisory roles with Ayble Health, LifeGuides and SkillsBridge.AI, working with CEOs and leadership teams on business, talent and organizational priorities.

Fluent in Spanish, Staines brings a global and cross-cultural perspective to his work. He holds a master's degree in marketing and international business from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"We're pleased to welcome John to Caldwell to lead our Human Resources Practice," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "John's addition, together with Ali Palmer's recent arrival in London, strengthens our global Human Resources Practice and our ability to serve clients across markets. Our focus is on helping clients attract HR leaders who understand their business and can deliver on its priorities. John brings the experience and judgment to help them make those decisions with confidence."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-names-john-staines-as-partner-and-leader-of-global-hr-p-1236328