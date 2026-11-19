Executive assessment and leadership advisory practice helps clients make better leadership decisions across hiring, succession and organizational performance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Caldwell, an elite executive search firm, today announced the launch of Caldwell Leadership Intelligence, expanding its established assessment capabilities into a broader executive assessment and leadership advisory practice. Building on Caldwell Analytics and more than a decade of assessment work at Caldwell, the practice brings evidence, business context and experienced judgment together to help clients make critical leadership decisions with greater clarity.

Led by Dave Winston, managing partner, Caldwell Leadership Intelligence supports executive selection, leadership team assessment and diligence, succession, board effectiveness, transition and development, and leadership readiness for the AI era. Clients can engage the practice independently or integrate its services into a Caldwell executive search.

"Our clients rely on us to understand their businesses and the leaders they need to succeed. Caldwell Leadership Intelligence deepens the advice we bring to those decisions," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "By connecting our executive search experience with assessment and leadership advisory expertise, we can help clients evaluate whom to hire, how to support their success and whether the leadership already in place is ready for what comes next."

Caldwell Leadership Intelligence applies Caldwell Convergence, its method for bringing multiple sources of evidence into a single Caldwell view of leadership strengths, risks and fit. Each engagement begins by defining what success requires in the context of the organization's strategy and the role. Evidence may include structured interviews, validated assessments, references, stakeholder input and simulations. Clients receive clear recommendations to inform the leadership decision and next steps.

"The instruments are the easy part," said Winston. "A board or an investor is rarely short of data about a leader; what they need to know is what the evidence means for the decision in front of them. Will this executive succeed in this role? Can this team deliver the strategy? Are we choosing the right successor? We bring every source together into one view, show where the evidence agrees and where it doesn't, and stand with the client on what to do next."

Caldwell Leadership Intelligence works with organizations, boards and investors at key points in the leadership lifecycle. Its services include evaluating candidates for critical appointments, assessing incumbent leaders and teams during acquisition diligence, benchmarking potential successors, and helping new executives establish priorities and gain traction, supporting executive transition and development. The practice also supports board effectiveness and composition reviews, and assessment of leaders' capabilities to guide AI adoption and organizational change.

Caldwell's proprietary leadership interview and assessment framework provides a consistent basis for interpreting leadership evidence, with criteria tailored to the organization and role. This approach connects decisions over time: the criteria used to evaluate an executive at hire can also inform onboarding, development and future succession planning as the organization's needs evolve.

"Different sources of evidence can tell different stories about the same leader," Winston added. "Our job is to understand those differences, weigh them against what the role requires and explain where confidence is warranted and where further discussion is needed. Clients receive a clear judgment they can use, with the reasoning behind it."

Each engagement is led by an accountable Caldwell partner, supported by specialists in executive assessment and leadership advisory, connecting the findings to the client's business priorities and next steps.

For more information about Caldwell Leadership Intelligence, click here.

About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-expands-leadership-advisory-with-launch-of-caldwell-lea-1253851