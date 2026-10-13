EVCS Rolls Out Autocharge, Simplifying the EV Charging Experience

Drivers can now plug in and charge automatically, with the charger recognizing their vehicle the moment it connects

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks on the West Coast, today announced the launch of Autocharge, a new feature designed to deliver a seamless charging experience across its network. With Autocharge, drivers can now simply plug in their vehicle and start charging.

Autocharge works by identifying a vehicle through its unique MAC address and matching it to the driver's EVCS account. Once enrolled, drivers can enjoy an effortless, hands-free charging experience at compatible locations. By removing friction from the charging process, Autocharge helps make EV driving feel more natural.

Autocharge is available at select EVCS locations across California, Oregon, and Washington. This is the first phase of a broader rollout, with more chargers to be enabled in the months ahead. Drivers can find and filter for Autocharge-enabled locations in the EVCS app or on the website.

Enrollment is quick and easy. When a driver plugs in a compatible vehicle at an Autocharge-enabled charger, they'll be prompted to link their car to their EVCS account. This one-time setup securely connects the vehicle to the user profile, enabling automatic charging moving forward. Users can manage their linked vehicles in the app at any time.

"Autocharge is a major step toward where public charging needs to go," said Eric Danner, EVCS CEO. "We're focused on giving drivers the best possible charging experience, and that means removing unnecessary points of friction. Autocharge is one of the clearest examples of that work."

Learn more at the Autocharge webpage , or download the EVCS app to get started.

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become the largest privately held electric vehicle fast charging network on the West Coast, home to 50% of the EVs in the U.S. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, reliable, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through an approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast charging stations. EVCS has secured private and public funding to install, own, and operate over 1,500 chargers across over 300 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities. In addition, EVCS offers flexible subscription charging plans to fit a variety of driving needs. These include options tailored for gig and high-mileage drivers, providing significant potential savings. For more information, visit www.evcs.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Justin Arita

Senior Growth Manager, EVCS

justina@evcs.com

SOURCE: EVCS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/evcs-rolls-out-autocharge-simplifying-the-ev-charging-experience-1235860