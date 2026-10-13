Q3 2026 revenue up 18% to €3.44 million

Ninth consecutive quarter of sustained growth

U.S. revenue up 32% in Q3 2026 and 45% over the first nine months of 2026 compared with 2025

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announces its revenue for the third quarter of 2026, ended September 30, 2026, and for the first nine months of 2026.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The growth recorded over the first nine months of 2026 confirms the strength of our commercial momentum, as reflected in the 21% increase in revenue at the end of September. We have now achieved our ninth consecutive quarter of sustained growth. This performance has been driven by the continued expansion of our Spine Implants and Medical Equipment businesses, with particularly strong momentum in the United States since the beginning of the year. We continue to implement our product and commercial strategy, notably through the commercial rollout of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system and the ramp-up of our SMTP business. Our technological and commercial partnership with Sanyou Medical will enable us to launch new products starting in 2027, which we expect to further accelerate our revenue growth."

Revenue for the First Nine Months of 2026 Up 21%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS standards1 2026 2025 Change % Total revenue Q1 3,031 2,578 +18% Total revenue Q2 4,104 3,231 +27% Total revenue Q3 3,435 2,916 +18% Nine-month cumulative revenue Spine Implants 6,946 6,021 +15% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 3,607 2,711 +33% Services (MADISON) 17 (7) Total nine-month revenue 10,570 8,725 +21%

The Company generated revenue of €10.57 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with €8.73 million in the same period in 2025. This 21% increase (representing €1.85 million) confirms the growth momentum recorded over the past nine quarters.

The Spine Implants business generated revenue of €6.95 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with €6.02 million in the same period in 2025, driven notably by the very strong performance of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system, with associated sales doubling over the period.

The Company continued the rollout of its medical equipment distribution business, notably with the SMTP ultrasonic scalpel. Revenue from this business amounted to €3.61 million in the first nine months of 2026, representing an increase of 33% compared with €2.71 million in the same period of the previous year.

Revenue by Region (in thousands IFRS standards2 2026 2025 Change % France 3,748 3,179 +18% United States 3,841 2,645 +45% Rest of the World 2,980 2,902 +3% Total nine-month revenue 10,570 8,725 +21%

All geographic regions recorded growth in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year, driven primarily by the strong performance of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system. Revenue in France increased by 18% to €3.75 million over the first nine months of 2026. In the United States, revenue increased by 45% to €3.84 million. Export sales in the Rest of the World amounted to €2.98 million over the first nine months of 2026.

Third-Quarter 2026 Revenue Up 18%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS standards2 2026 2025 Change % Spine Implants 2,140 2,028 +6% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 1,295 889 +46% Services (MADISON) (1) Total Q3 revenue 3,435 2,916 +18%

The Spine Implants business generated revenue of €2.14 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 6% compared with €2.03 million in the third quarter of 2025. This performance was primarily driven by the continued rollout of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system.

Revenue from the medical equipment distribution business amounted to €1.30 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with €0.89 million in the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 46%.

Revenue by Region (in thousands IFRS standards3 2026 2025 Change % France 1,130 859 +31% United States 1,398 1,062 +32% Rest of the World 907 994 -9% Total Q3 revenue 3,435 2,916 +18%

France and the United States both recorded growth in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year, driven primarily by the very strong performance of the new JSS hybrid posterior fixation system. Revenue in France increased by 31% to €1.13 million in the third quarter of 2026. In the United States, revenue increased by 32% to €1.40 million, making it the Group's largest geographic market in terms of revenue. Export sales in the Rest of the World amounted to €0.91 million during the quarter, representing a 9% decrease compared with the same period of the previous year, mainly due to an unfavorable comparison base resulting from the first deliveries of JAZZ in China in 2025.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had a cash position of €0.82 million.

Based on projected cash consumption under its current business assumptions, anticipated commercial developments for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, and the payment facilities granted by the Sanyou Medical Group, the Company believes it is able to cover its operating funding requirements for the next twelve months. The Company is also reviewing several financing alternatives in order to support its growth and address any potential additional funding requirements.

Strategy and Outlook for 2026

Strengthening the Company's presence in the United States:

Reinforce commercial resources available to the existing team through the recruitment of an experienced sales force;

Implement the necessary tools to accelerate the rollout of JAZZ and products co-developed with Sanyou Medical;

Strengthen the Company's direct approach by expanding its scientific team of key opinion leaders.

Deploying all product ranges across strategic geographies:

Ensure the commercial rollout of JSS and other Sanyou Medical product lines in France, the United States and internationally;

Expand the distribution of the JAZZ platform in China (the world's largest spine market by volume) with Sanyou Medical.

Enhancing market momentum and product offering:

Position Implanet as the exclusive distributor in Europe and the United States of Sanyou Medical Group's surgical assistance technologies and those of its partners;

Launch the SMTP Quntas range (ultrasonic scalpels with aspiration), marking the brand's entry into surgical revision and tumor surgery markets;

Position IMPLANET as a partner to surgeons and healthcare institutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, cobotics and robotics tailored to its implants.

Complete the registration of existing products under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the FDA 510(k) process.

Next Financial Release

Full-Year 2026 Revenue, January 12, 2027, after market close

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-end implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes advanced medical equipment (SMTP and robotics). Its business is built around an innovative solution designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) and the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, characterized by a comprehensive pedicle screw solution co-developed with Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co., Ltd ("Sanyou Medical") under the technological partnership entered into in November 2022. These product lines are complemented by the ranges offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is notably based on full product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking, ANVISA approval in Brazil, and CFDA approval in China. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, the second-largest Chinese manufacturer of medical devices. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated consolidated revenue of €12.5 million in 2025. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

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Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tel.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Tel.: +33( 0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu