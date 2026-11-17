Experienced Spine Industry Leader Joins IMPLANET Amid Significant Growth and Expansion of Innovative Technology Portfolio

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), an implant company specializing in innovative spinal devices and the distribution of advanced medical equipment,hasannounced the appointment of Roy Hill as Southeast Regional Sales Director, further strengthening the company's U.S. sales leadership team as IMPLANET continues to experience significant growth and market expansion.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Roy to the IMPLANET family," said JD DeMare, National Vice President of Sales for IMPLANET America. "As we continue to experience tremendous growth across our innovative product portfolio, adding experienced and successful industry leaders like Roy is critical to our continued expansion and long-term success."

Hill brings over 20 years of experience in the spinal implant industry, with a track record of success at several leading spine companies, including Medtronic, Centinel Spine, and others, including, most recently, Nexxt Spine.

Throughout his career, Hill has demonstrated exceptional leadership in developing territories, building strong surgeon relationships, and helping independent distributors successfully grow their businesses. He is known for his hands-on approach, extensive industry knowledge, and commitment to supporting his distribution partners.

Hill joins IMPLANET during a significant growth phase as the company continues to expand its presence in the U.S. spine market, driven by the success of its technologies, including:

OLEA Ultrasonic Scalpel Advanced ultrasonic technology designed to support precision in spinal and other surgical procedures.

Advanced ultrasonic technology designed to support precision in spinal and other surgical procedures. JAZZ Bands Innovative sublaminar band technology providing surgeons with additional solutions for complex spinal deformity and stabilization procedures.

Innovative sublaminar band technology providing surgeons with additional solutions for complex spinal deformity and stabilization procedures. JSS Pedicle Screw System A comprehensive spinal fixation platform offering advanced solutions for degenerative, trauma, and deformity procedures.

"Roy's experience, relationships, and proven ability to work directly with surgeons and distributors to develop their businesses align perfectly with our growth strategy," added Max Painter, IMPLANET's Vice President and General Manager. "We believe his leadership will be instrumental in expanding our presence throughout the Southeast and will serve to strengthen our partnerships with surgeons, hospitals, and distributors. As IMPLANET continues to invest in new technologies, expand its sales organization, and develop strategic partnerships throughout the United States, the addition of experienced leaders like Roy reinforces the company's commitment to building a world-class commercial organization."

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-end implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes advanced medical equipment (SMTP and robotics). Its business is built around an innovative solution designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) and the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, characterized by a comprehensive pedicle screw solution co-developed with Shanghai Sanyou Medical Co., Ltd ("Sanyou Medical") under the technological partnership entered into in November 2022. These product lines are complemented by the ranges offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is notably based on full product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking, ANVISA approval in Brazil, and CFDA approval in China. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, the second-largest Chinese manufacturer of medical devices. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

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