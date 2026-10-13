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ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 18:02 Uhr
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7Sigma Systems Announces Sherry Woodruff as Director of Customer Experience

Woodruff joins the 7Sigma team to reinforce the company's commitment to providing industry-leading customer experience.

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / 7Sigma Systems today announced that Sherry Woodruff has been appointed as Director of Customer Experience. With nearly 30 years of experience in the telecom industry, Woodruff brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

Woodruff joins 7Sigma from Adtran, where she previously served as Customer Success Manager and later Manager of Services SaaS Solutions. In these roles, she collaborated with roughly 500 ISPs to drive product adoption and customer satisfaction.

As Director of Customer Experience, Woodruff will work closely with current users of 7Sigma's network intelligence platform, NOC360, to improve their experience and help them maximize the value of the software, enabling ISPs to deliver better service to subscribers.

"At 7Sigma, our goal is to provide not only exceptional products and services, but exceptional customer experience," said 7Sigma CEO Frank Kaim. "With Sherry's excellent track record supporting internet service providers' success, she will be instrumental in helping push this mission forward and make a great addition to our team."

The appointment comes on the heels of major developments at the company, including the release of NOC360 Network Monitoring, its one-of-a-kind product built for ISPs. As 7Sigma continues to grow, innovate, and expand the NOC360 platform's capabilities, customer experience remains a key priority.

"I'm excited to come on board at 7Sigma during such a pivotal moment," said Woodruff. "The company's ethos of supporting and connecting with customers is something I care deeply about, and I'm eager to help reinforce it moving forward."

About 7Sigma

7Sigma Systems, Inc. provides software and solutions to help internet service providers (ISPs) generate revenue, reduce operating costs, reduce risk, and maintain subscriber satisfaction. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company has extensive knowledge of providers' inner workings, enabling it to deliver exceptional services to more than 350 customers. These include 7Sigma's NOC360 software, which provides comprehensive insights into ISPs' network issues, capacity, and revenue opportunities. Seamlessly integrating with any Business and Operations Support System (BSS/OSS), NOC360 empowers ISPs to quickly resolve network issues and pinpoint top priorities on one centralized platform.

Contact Information

Frank Kaim
CEO
info@7sigma.com
+1 952-856-0069

SOURCE: 7Sigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/7sigma-systems-announces-sherry-woodruff-as-director-of-customer-experience-1235071

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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